After 33 months in prison, former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki was released from Maharajganj Jail on Tuesday evening. His wife Naseem Solanki, two sons, and party office bearers warmly received him at the jail gate. Former SP MLA Irfan Solanki released from jail after 33 months

Solanki, who appeared emotional while reuniting with his children, looked relaxed but avoided media interactions. He only remarked, “Finally, justice survived.”

District unit president of the SP, Vidya Sagar, assisted Solanki’s family and completed the necessary paperwork for his release.

The release order (Parwana) had reached the jail on Tuesday morning after a delay of nearly 24 hours, as it was mistakenly sent to Kanpur district before being forwarded to Maharajganj Jail.

District jailor PK Gautam confirmed that Solanki had been lodged in jail since December 2022 following multiple cases, including charges under the Gangster Act. While he had already secured bail in several other pending cases, it was the recent Allahabad High Court order granting him bail in the Gangster Act case that paved the way for his release.

There had been apprehension that notices issued to Solanki by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged financial irregularities and money laundering might delay his release, but no such obstacle arose.

A day earlier, on Monday, Solanki’s brother, Rizwan Solanki, was released from Kanpur Jail after spending the same 33 months in custody. He too got bail in the Gangster Act case.