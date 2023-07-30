Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised with respiratory ailments

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 79, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, hospital authorities said.

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (ANI Photo)

“He has been put on non-invasive ventilation, antibiotics and other supportive management. Necessary investigations have been done and the reports are awaited. He is hemodynamically stable,” said a statement issued by the hospital.

Bhattacharjee is suffering from lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure, according to the hospital.

Type I respiratory failure occurs when the respiratory system cannot adequately provide oxygen to the body, leading to hypoxemia. Type II respiratory failure occurs when the respiratory system cannot sufficiently remove carbon dioxide from the body, leading to hypercapnia.

“A multidisciplinary medical team is closely monitoring his progress,” the statement from the hospital added.

“He was rushed to the hospital when his condition deteriorated in the morning. His oxygen saturation had dropped. His condition is stable and he is responding to medicines,” said a doctor in the evening.

Bhattacharjee, a long-term patient with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), has not been keeping well for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at home.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Bhattacharjee in the hospital where he interacted with his family members and inquired about his health.

