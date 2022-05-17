Four cops suspended for custodial death in Hathras
Four policemen, including the station in charge of Chandpa police station, were suspended for alleged custodial death on Tuesday. The deceased was taken into custody after a clash between two groups on Monday night at village Bisana of Hathras district.
Sources revealed that the clash between the two groups took place on Monday night and one person from both the groups was brought to Chandpa police station by the police for further investigations. One of them, identified as Rajkumar alias Raju, an office-bearer of Dharam Jagran, died on Tuesday morning after his health deteriorated and he was rushed to the district hospital. Police sources claimed that he died during treatment.
A case has been registered on the complaint of the family members of the deceased against the four policemen.
The dispute between deceased Rajkumar and Raju Raghav, residing in the same neighbourhood in village Bisana of Hathras started on Monday night. The police reached the spot and took Rajkumar alias Raju and one person from the other group into custody.
However, Rajkumar’s health deteriorated later on Monday night and he was taken to the district hospital and then brought back. But he felt uneasy again on Tuesday and was again taken to hospital but could not be saved.
The angry family members protested and demanded action against the cops.
Later, DIG Aligarh Range Deepak Kumar reached Hathras and four including Chatar Singh Rajora, station in-charge, sub-inspector Trivendra Singh and constable Raman Yadav and Ashwini Siroh were suspended.
“Four cops have been suspended and a case has been registered at Chandpa police station. DM Hathras has ordered for magisterial enquiry. The guilty would be brought to book, stated Deepak Kumar, DIG Aligarh Range.
-
A close friend to Mahendra Tikait, farmer leader Ghulam Mohammad dies of heart attack
Closest aides, 87, one of the most trusted friends and MEERUT Ghulam Mohammad Jaula of late farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union founder Mahendra Singh Tikait, died of a heart attack at Jaula's village Jaula in district Muzaffarnagar on Monday. Jaula worked for Hindu-Muslim unity throughout his life and started the tradition of raising 'Har Har Mahadev and Allah Hu Akbar' slogans from the dais in BKU rallies and meetings.
-
FIR against 3 BJP workers for attack on NCP woman member at event attended by Smriti Irani
Says action political A day after workers of the Baratiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party clashed during union minister Smriti Irani's event at Balgandharva auditorium, Deccan police on Tuesday lodged a first information report (FIR) against three BJP members. The BJP delegation led by city unit chief Jagdish Mulik visited Deccan police station demanding action against NCP activists.
-
Karnataka Governor gives assent to anti-conversion ordinance
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday gave his assent to the Ordinance that gave effect to the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion bill. The bill was passed in the Assembly in December last year but was pending before the Council where the ruling BJP is one short of a majority. The Karnataka government promulgated the Karnataka Protection of Right To Freedom of Religion Ordinance on May 12.
-
PMC administrator acting as NCP agent; conduct early elections, says BJP
PUNE As the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the state election commission to hold elections after monsoon, it is now clear that the administrator will be incharge of the civic body and its operations for the next four to five months.
-
Tata Motors questions disqualification of BEST tender, moves HC
Mumbai A vacation bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport to respond to a petition filed by Tata Motors Ltd., challenging the civic body's decision to disqualify the automobile manufacturer for tender for supplying 1,400 electric buses. According to the petition, BEST has on February 26 invited the bids for supplying 1,400 single decker electric buses.
