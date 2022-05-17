Four cops suspended for custodial death in Hathras

Four policemen, including the station in charge of Chandpa police station, were suspended for alleged custodial death on Tuesday. The deceased was taken into custody after a clash between two groups on Monday night at village Bisana of Hathras district.

Sources revealed that the clash between the two groups took place on Monday night and one person from both the groups was brought to Chandpa police station by the police for further investigations. One of them, identified as Rajkumar alias Raju, an office-bearer of Dharam Jagran, died on Tuesday morning after his health deteriorated and he was rushed to the district hospital. Police sources claimed that he died during treatment.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the family members of the deceased against the four policemen.

The dispute between deceased Rajkumar and Raju Raghav, residing in the same neighbourhood in village Bisana of Hathras started on Monday night. The police reached the spot and took Rajkumar alias Raju and one person from the other group into custody.

However, Rajkumar’s health deteriorated later on Monday night and he was taken to the district hospital and then brought back. But he felt uneasy again on Tuesday and was again taken to hospital but could not be saved.

The angry family members protested and demanded action against the cops.

Later, DIG Aligarh Range Deepak Kumar reached Hathras and four including Chatar Singh Rajora, station in-charge, sub-inspector Trivendra Singh and constable Raman Yadav and Ashwini Siroh were suspended.

“Four cops have been suspended and a case has been registered at Chandpa police station. DM Hathras has ordered for magisterial enquiry. The guilty would be brought to book, stated Deepak Kumar, DIG Aligarh Range.