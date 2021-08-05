Four dams filled to 94.42% of capacity

PUNE With good rainfall in July, Panshet dam and Khadakwasla dam are now filled to capacity, while the two other dams servicing Pune are filled to over 80 per cent of capacity.

Rainfall collectively, in August and September, will be above normal in Central India, as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Water Resources Department, Temghar dam on Wednesday was 82.10 per cent full, whereas Warasgaon dam is 91.70 per cent full.

The four dams are collectively at 94.42 per cent of capacity, with 27.52 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water. Last year during the same time, the four dams were 34.16 per cent full, with 9.96 TMC of water.

Between June 1 and August 4, Panshet reported 1,605 millimetres (mm) of rainfall. During the same time, Temghar reported 2,281mm and Warasgaon reported 1579mm of rainfall. Khadakwasla reported 489 mm of rainfall in the catchment area since June 1.

Last year, between June 1 and August 4, rainfall recorded in the catchment areas lower than this year. Panshet reported 733mm from June 1 to August 4 in 2020. Warasgaon reported 698 mm and Temghar reported 1040 mm. Khadakwasla, last year, reported 331 mm rainfall in the first two months of monsoon.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting, IMD Pune, said that after a good spell of rain in the past few days, rainfall activity is likely to reduce now.

“Reduced rainfall activity is likely to continue over Peninsular India and adjoining east Central India, Maharashtra and Gujarat state till August 7,” said Kashyapi.

He added that in the forecast for August and September, IMD has predicted normal to above normal rainfall in central India which includes Maharashtra.

“Normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of peninsular India and adjacent central India in August and September this year,” said IMD officials.

From June 1 till Wednesday, August 4, IMD officials noted that Pune city has reported a total of 355mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 345.2 mm. Pune city has reported excess rainfall by 9.8 mm so far said officials.