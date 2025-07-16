Four, including three women, held for uploading explicit content on Instagram

In a crackdown on indecent online content, Sambhal police on Tuesday arrested three women and a man for allegedly operating an Instagram account that featured explicit videos and vulgar language. According to officials, the accused were earning between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000 per month from the content. Sambhal police on Tuesday arrested three women and a man for allegedly operating an Instagram account that featured explicit videos and vulgar language (Sourced)

Superintendent of police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi stated that the arrests were made following a tip-off from the Asmoli police station area. During investigation, it was revealed that the Instagram account was operated by three women — identified as Mehrul Nisha alias Pari, Mehak, and Hina—who were allegedly creating and uploading objectionable video content that rapidly gained popularity online.

A man named Jarrar Alam was also found to be involved in producing and promoting the content.

SP Vishnoi stated that the group allegedly used the platform to grow their following and earn a steady income through their provocative videos. “Everyone has the right to express themselves on social platforms, but this does not mean one can disregard public decency and societal norms,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, an FIR was registered at Asmoli police station against Mehak and Pari after locals demanded action against their instagram account. The case was filed under BNS Section 296(B) (obscene acts and songs) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The police have taken strict action and sent all four accused to jail following court orders, he added.

Authorities also issued a stern warning to social media users, urging them not to share or promote obscene content. “Use social media responsibly and within the boundaries of decency,” the SP stated.