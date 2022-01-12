Four killed, one injured in Nuh as mound of soil caves in

Four persons, including two women and two girls, were killed as a mound of soil caved in on them at Kangarka village, Tauru, in Nuh district on Monday evening. Another girl, who was injured at the site, was reported stable on Tuesday, officials from the district administration said.

On Tuesday, Nuh deputy commissioner Shakti Singh sought a detailed report from mining officials about the incident.

“As soon as we received the information, a team of officials from district administration and police was sent to the spot. The four bodies were recovered by the villagers. Another injured girl’s condition was stable on Tuesday,” said Singh, who also visited the bereaved families.

Singh said that after the incident he sent a team of mining officers to the village to check if there were more such areas where the villagers dug mud to use for their personal use. “I have asked them to meet the village sarpanch and to ask the villagers not to send minors to the site during rains as such incidents might occur again,” he said.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that the last rites were conducted after the post mortem on Tuesday. “The victims had started digging at the base of the mound, which caused the entire heap to collapse on them in the wake of recent downpour in the village. It was an accident and the family members refused to file any complaint. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and have recorded statements of the family members,” he said.

On Monday around 5pm, two women and three girls, all members of an extended family, had left home to collect dry soil from an earth mound for household use. Within half an hour, one of the villagers passing by heard their cries and raised an alarm following which other villagers rushed to the spot and managed to extricate five of them, but four died on the spot, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Wakeela (19), Janista (18), Taslima (10) and Gulafsha (9). Nine-year-old Sofiya, who suffered injuries, recorded her statement on Tuesday, said police.

Abdul Sattar, sarpanch of the village, said that the five victims had gone together to get soil for their houses from the mound which was around 15 feet high. “Due to rain, the area had become wet that led to the accident,” he said.

He further added that they were digging from the bottom without realising that it could fall on them. Within minutes the mound collapsed on them, he said.

Sher Mohammad, father of the deceased girl, said that they were in shock. “We wish we had not sent them alone,” he said.

The district administration is preparing data on similar accidents in the district and have decided to call a meeting this week of all sarpanchs to apprise them of the situation and not to allow minors to visit any spots to get soil.

Hameed , father of Gulafsha and a security guard working in Bhiwadi, said that he received a call from one of the relatives that his daughter has been buried under soil. “ I boarded a cab for my village which is 16km from Nuh. My daughter had gone to the site with her cousins for the first time and was excited to get soil to help her mother make an oven,” he said.

Faisal, one of the relatives of the deceased, said that there was a wedding in the village on Monday, and when the girls did not return in half an hour, the family thought they had gone to see the wedding function. “Had the family known that mound has caved in, they would have gone there in search of them and the girls would have survived. The victims couldn’t get timely help due to which four of them died on the spot,” he said.

