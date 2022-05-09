Four of a family injured in acid attack in UP’s Agra

Four members of a family, including two women, were injured in an acid attack on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Kolhai locality within limits of Shahganj police station in Agra city, police said. A case has been registered against a man living in the neighbourhood and the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when a resident of Kolhai locality in Shahganj area was sleeping with his family members on the roof of his house. It is alleged that the accused threw the acid, causing burn injuries to Aslam’s wife, daughter, brother and son. Aslam, however, escaped unhurt,” informed SSP Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh.

‘Complainant Aslam has accused Kallu, a man living next door, of allegedly throwing acid on his family members. A few drops of acid are reportedly also found on the roof of Kallu. A case has been registered at Shahganj police station, and a hunt is on to arrest the accused,” stated SSP Agra, who said that the exact reason for the attack was being investigated but prima facie it seems to be an outcome of a family dispute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was revealed that there was a rift between the family of Aslam and Kallu because of an incident that occurred 7-8 years ago. Aslam had eloped with the wife of Kallu’s brother. All angles are being investigated in the case to reach an actual conclusion,” SSP said.

Those admitted for treatment include Aslam’s son Aslam Sahil, 18, Furqan, 26 (brother of Aslam), Elma, 17 (daughter of Aslam and Reshma, 38 (wife of Aslam).