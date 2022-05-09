Four of a family injured in acid attack in UP’s Agra
Four members of a family, including two women, were injured in an acid attack on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Kolhai locality within limits of Shahganj police station in Agra city, police said. A case has been registered against a man living in the neighbourhood and the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
‘The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when a resident of Kolhai locality in Shahganj area was sleeping with his family members on the roof of his house. It is alleged that the accused threw the acid, causing burn injuries to Aslam’s wife, daughter, brother and son. Aslam, however, escaped unhurt,” informed SSP Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh.
‘Complainant Aslam has accused Kallu, a man living next door, of allegedly throwing acid on his family members. A few drops of acid are reportedly also found on the roof of Kallu. A case has been registered at Shahganj police station, and a hunt is on to arrest the accused,” stated SSP Agra, who said that the exact reason for the attack was being investigated but prima facie it seems to be an outcome of a family dispute.
“It was revealed that there was a rift between the family of Aslam and Kallu because of an incident that occurred 7-8 years ago. Aslam had eloped with the wife of Kallu’s brother. All angles are being investigated in the case to reach an actual conclusion,” SSP said.
Those admitted for treatment include Aslam’s son Aslam Sahil, 18, Furqan, 26 (brother of Aslam), Elma, 17 (daughter of Aslam and Reshma, 38 (wife of Aslam).
AAI’s CSI report: Prayagraj bags 18th position in domestic airports rankings
Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli has bagged 18th place among all the airports in the country which handle domestic flights in the latest Airport Authority of India report. In the last report, published once every six months, this airport was ranked 46th, informed AAI officials. AAI releases a customer satisfaction index report every six months. Based on the feedback taken from July to December 2021, Prayagraj airport jumped from 46th to 18th rank.
'Namastey NFT': Bengaluru to host India’s mega metaverse summit
Bengaluru to host India's mega metaverse summit, 'NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022,' from 14 to 15th May 2022 at BangaloreInternational Exhibition Centre. It is reported that, at the event, developer participation will be represented by 'Decentology'(the Title and Diamond sponsor). TryCrypto and NftyDreams have sponsored the entire summit. A Hackathon also will be held as part of the event, in which developers can compete for prizes.
Court reserves order on Deshmukh’s plea for treatment at private hospital
Mumbai A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court on Monday reserved orders on the plea filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for permission to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment. He claimed he also had heart-related ailments. Deshmukh's lawyer Aniket Nikam argued that Deshmukh is in acute pain and he needs to undergo the surgery. Further, he argued that it is his fundamental right.
Will continue running bulldozers tomorrow, says south Delhi municipal body
The SDMC has reportedly formed a 10-day action plan for the demolition drive in several areas of Delhi, with municipality central zone's standing committee, Rajpal saying that it will do its work and “encroachments will be removed wherever they are”.
Investors’ summit will give flight to aspirations of new UP: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officers to complete all necessary preparations for the third ground-breaking ceremony of UP investors' summit scheduled in June. “The event will give flight to the aspirations of New India's New Uttar Pradesh,” he said at a meeting with top officers of the state government. UP, which ranked 14 on the national ease of doing business ranking, now ranks number 2, informed Adityanath.
