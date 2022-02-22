Four taken into custody in Azamgarh hooch tragedy

Four out of five persons, who have been booked by police in Azamgarh in connection with the sale of adulterated liquor that claimed five lives, were taken into custody on Tuesday, said police.

Adulterated liquor claimed five lives in Azamgarh on Monday. The accused were being interrogated, police said.

“Four persons have been taken into custody. They are being interrogated. The guilty won’t be spared,” said Anurag Arya, superintendent of police, Azamgarh and added that a team has been constituted to ensure arrest of one more accused who is on the run.

In a press statement, the police said cases have been registered at Ahraula and Phulpur police stations in the sale and consumption of adulterated liquor.

Family members of the victims said that the countrymade liquor was purchased from a liquor shop.

“My father Jhabbu Sonkar, a resident of Mahul Khatikana’s ward No 5, had bought liquor from a country liquor shop in Mahul on February 20. His condition deteriorated after he consumed it. He was taken to hospital for treatment in Azamgarh on February 21 where he died,” said Jhabbu’s son Vijay Sonkar who lodged a complaint against five persons.

In his named police complaint, Vijay has said that accused Rangesh Yadav, Suryabhan, Puneet Kumar Yadav, Ram Bhoj, Ashok Yadav, all Azamgarh residents sold adulterated liquor that claimed lives of five people, including his father. Like Jhabbu, Ram Karan Bind of the same locality too died after consuming liquor from the same country liquor shop.

Following Vijay’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 60(A)/272/273/302/34 of IPC. “Further investigation is on,” said a police officer.

A police officer said that one Rajendra Prasad Yadav told them that his brother Rampreet Yadav had gone to Mahul bazaar on the evening of February 20 and bought liquor from a country liquor shop owned by Rangesh Yadav.

“After this, his health suddenly deteriorated. He died on way to the hospital on February 21,” Rajendra said. He also filed a complaint against Rangesh Yadav and salesmen Suryabhan, Puneet Kumar Yadav, Ram Bhoj, Ashok Yadav and two unidentified persons. He has accused them of selling spurious liquor. A named case has been registered under sections 60(A)/272/273/34/302 of IPC at Phoolpur police station.

