4-yr-old tumbles from 3rd floor in KGMU; docs say next 48 hrs critical

LUCKNOW The accident took place at the old ophthalmology department of KGMU. (Deepak Gupta)

A four-year-old girl, Mahi Saba, sustained severe injuries after she fell from the third floor and crash-landed on the first floor of the old ophthalmology department block of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Thursday.

The little girl, currently battling for her life in the trauma centre, had come with her mother to the ophthalmology department. The eyes of the mother were shut due to medicinal drops at the time of the incident. The little one was sitting on the ramp when she suddenly took the tumble.

Sharing her medical update, doctors said, “She is currently on ventilator support and her condition is critical. We are trying to ensure that she gets all medical support and recovers.”

The girl fell before the pharmacy in the building. “She was operated on just a month before this accident at the KGMU,” said her father Zuber.

The girl was picked up first by the security personnel and people around before the family members could come down. Doctors said that the next 48 hours are crucial for her.

Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson KGMU, said, “In an unfortunate incident, a four-year-old girl from Parsauna in Gonda district was injured. She is being treated in paediatric ICU under Dr Chandrakanta. Her condition has improved slightly but is still serious.”

While the KGMU administration has put a net in the open space in the new ophthalmology department building but the place where the incident took place had no such check in the gap between the walls of the ramp.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON