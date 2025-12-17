Chandigarh, The Punjab government will deploy free shuttle buses and e-rickshaws to facilitate devotees during the annual Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday. Free shuttle buses, e-rickshaws planned for Fatehgarh Sahib Shaheedi Sabha: Punjab CM

He informed that elaborate security and civic arrangements are being put in place for the three-day martyrdom congregation, held in memory of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, and their grandmother Mata Gujri.

The congregation will begin on December 25 and conclude on December 27.

Addressing media persons after chairing a review meeting with officials, Mann said around 50 lakh devotees are expected to attend the Shaheedi Sabha, and the administration has been directed to ensure foolproof arrangements.

He said 200 shuttle buses and 100 e-rickshaws will ferry pilgrims from parking areas to Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and other key locations in the town. Five large and 16 smaller parking areas have been identified to manage the inflow of vehicles.

Special arrangements have also been made for healthcare, with 20 Aam Aadmi Clinics and five dispensaries being set up, staffed with doctors and medical personnel and equipped with essential medicines and equipment, Mann said.

For traffic management, Google's services will be utilised to provide real-time updates on road conditions around Fatehgarh Sahib, enabling quick diversions in case of congestion, he added.

On security, the chief minister said more than 3,300 police personnel will be deployed, supported by 300 CCTV cameras and drone-based aerial surveillance. An Integrated Control Centre with a public helpline number – 01763-232838 – has also been set up.

Mann said temporary mobile towers are being installed to ensure uninterrupted connectivity, while a fleet of 60 ambulances and fire tenders will remain on standby for emergencies.

He underlined that cleanliness would be accorded top priority, with machinery deployed from various districts and volunteer teams working in shifts round the clock.

The chief minister said the state government will also organise a blood donation camp during the Shaheedi Sabha, while warning that unauthorised blood donation camps will not be allowed and violators will face strict action.

Mann said the government would extend full cooperation to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, if required, for the comfort of devotees.

However, he confirmed that so far the SGPC has not contacted the government.

Mann also mentioned the recently issued notification declaring the inner parts of Amritsar , Talwandi Sabo, and Sri Anandpur Sahib as “holy cities” and said that this fulfils a long-standing demand of Sikhs worldwide.

