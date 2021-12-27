‘Freed land’ on which CM performed ‘bhumi pujan’ is not ours, claims Atiq’s wife

PRAYAGRAJ: A day after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath performed ‘bhumi pujan’ on a piece land that the district administration claimed had been freed from the illegal possession of former MP and mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in Lukerganj area here, Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen on Monday claimed that the land did not belong to her husband and was registered in the name of their associates Achhe and Rafat .

Addressing media persons, Shaista said that the local MLA and BJP leaders misled the chief minister to believe that freed land belonged to Atiq Ahmad and used the issue for political stunt.

“The land is disputed and the case is pending with the court. The local BJP leaders have misled the chief minister and made him perform bhumi pujan on a disputed piece of land,” she claimed. However, Shaista admitted that the property was earlier used by her husband for keeping banner posters and lodging party workers during elections.

“If local MLA really wants to construct houses for poor then Atiq Ahmad will give his ancestral land for this purpose. Another property near my husband’s office was demolished by administration where dozens of poor families used to live free of cost. Houses will be constructed for the poor after Atiq Ahmad is released from jail. The local MLA (read UP cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh) has done nothing for development in his constituency and now he is doing political stunts for gaining popularity,” she claimed.

“Now, we will transfer the land in our name from its owners and will even approach Supreme Court for getting its possession,” Shaista said.

Meanwhile, BJP Prayagraj City unit president Ganesh Kesarwani dismissed the claims of Shaista and said that district administration and the police, besides the people were well aware of the ownership of the land in question. “These claims are just eyewash aimed at deriving political gains,” he said.