From July 1, platform ticket to cost 10; multiple special trains resume service

PUNE For passengers traveling from the Pune railway station, a platform ticket which was increased to ₹50 earlier, has now been reduced to ₹10 from July 1. From now onwards at Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and Miraj railway stations under the Pune railway division, platform tickets will cost ₹10.

As the unlock process began in the state, several restrictions were eased, due to which passenger movement on the railways also increased. Taking this into consideration, various special trains on 10 different routes will now be restarted by the railways. These were on hold for the last few months due to a low response. One of the major trains starting is the Indrayani Express on the Pune-Mumbai route from July 1.

Along with Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express, special trains on the Nagpur, Ajani, Amravati and Ahmedabad routes will also resume.

Kolhapur-Nagpur special train going via Pune will resume from July 2, while the Nagpur-Pune and Pune-Nagpur special train will start from July 4. The Ajani-Pune express special will start from July 7 and the Pune-Amravat-Pune express special will start from July 8. The Pune-Ahmedabad special trains, running three days a week, every Monday, Thursday and Saturday, will start from July 1.

“All these special trains starting will be completely on reservation basis and passengers need to book tickets prior to the journey. Those passengers with the prior reservation will be allowed to travel, while passengers should follow all Covid safety measures like wearing a face mask and keeping a social distance while travelling,” said Pune railway division spokesperson Manoj Jhawar.