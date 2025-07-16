Shillong, From serving tea and noodles at a roadside stall to dreaming of summiting the highest peaks across all seven continents, Meghalaya's Rifiness Warjri is charting a path of grit and grace. From tea stall to Mt Everest: Meghalaya's Rifiness Warjri aims for seven summits

The 20-year-old mountaineer recently etched her name in history as the youngest person from the state to conquer Mount Everest. But even with this extraordinary feat, Rifiness remains deeply rooted in her humble beginnings.

In an interview with PTI, Rifiness stood proud, yet grounded, as she shared her dreams of scaling the tallest mountains on every continent.

Her journey has captured the hearts of many not just for her physical endurance and mental strength but also for the humility and warmth she continues to carry.

Eyeing the prestigious seven summits challenge, Rifiness hopes her path will inspire countless other women from struggling working-class families in small towns and marginalised communities to chase big dreams.

Born in Nongthymmai but now residing in Laitkor area of East Khasi Hills district on the outskirts of Shillong, Rifiness comes from a modest, hardworking family.

Her mother runs a small roadside tea stall while her father sells chicken to support the family.

Despite the national and international recognition she now receives, Rifiness is still often seen helping out at the family stall, wiping tables, serving tea, and chatting with customers, just as she always did.

"It's my home. My roots keep me grounded… the mountains teach us humility. When I stood atop Everest, I realised how small and insignificant we are. That was one lesson I brought back and I am sharing with everyone," she said.

Despite being a man of few words, her father Shlurbor Kharmyndai could not hide his pride.

"It's a proud moment for us. I wish that she secures a government job as soon as possible so that she can support the family as well, but I also do not want her to stop dreaming. She is free to fly big," he said.

Her elder sister, Noury, who co-manages the family tea stall, also spoke with emotion.

"God has been kind to our family," she said, smiling as she handed a cup of tea to a customer.

"Seeing my sister reach the top of the world is like a dream come true. She worked so hard and deserves all this love and respect," she added.

The Warjri family maintains a strong and loving bond. After the day’s work, they gather at home to share simple meals and talk about their day.

Their evenings are often filled with laughter and music, with Rifiness and her sister strumming their ukuleles, singing soft melodies that echo through their home.

Rifiness's journey to Everest was anything but easy. Meghalaya, though rich in natural beauty, lacks mountaineering infrastructure and organised support for adventure sports.

Sponsorship and funding are limited, especially for athletes, and mountaineering is not a popular sport in the state. But with unshakeable determination, intense training, and the emotional strength drawn from her family, Rifiness overcame every obstacle placed in her path.

"I want to show young people, especially girls, that we can dream big and make it happen even if we start small," she said.

For children from disadvantaged families, she gave a message: "Your background should never limit your ambition. Believe in yourself and keep going."

Her climb has earned her recognition from across the nation. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma felicitated her with cash rewards and acknowledged the significance of her journey for the state's youth.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called her a shining example of India's resilient young generation.

The Department of Mineral Resources also honoured her after she symbolically handed over a piece of rock she carried back from Everest, connecting her triumph with the land and people she represents.

Beyond the symbolic moments and celebratory ceremonies, Rifiness's aspirations are only just beginning. She dreams of continuing her mountaineering journey, aiming to conquer the seven summits, climbing the highest peaks on every continent, including Denali in North America, Kilimanjaro in Africa, and Vinson Massif in Antarctica.

Each climb will come with its own set of challenges, but Rifiness is no stranger to hardships.

"I hope someday I will summit all these peaks, but right now I want to complete my BSc, which was stalled due to the training and travelling last year," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.