Home / Cities / Others / “Frustrated” MPSC students back in books for exam preparation
others

“Frustrated” MPSC students back in books for exam preparation

PUNE After huge protests, and the state chief minister intervening in the matter, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) preliminary exams will be held on March 21
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:10 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE After huge protests, and the state chief minister intervening in the matter, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) preliminary exams will be held on March 21.

This one week delay from the earlier date of March 14, has disturbed the preparations of student hopefuls.

While most aspirants have resumed studies, some have returned to their villages and will operate in study circles to prepare for the exam.

“There still a sense of frustration among the students, as they have been waiting to appear for this exam for the last one year. Students coming from rural areas are struggling financially and with this delay again, their expenses increase to live in Pune,” said Ruksana Patil Shaikh, a student appearing for the exam.

As per a new circular issued on Monday by the state relief and rehabilitation department that conducts the MPSC exam, “The preliminary exam which was earlier scheduled on March 14, is now going to be held on March 21 across the state at the same centres. The students who have received hall ticket to appear for the exam (earlier scheduled on March 14), will be considered valid for the March 21 exam as well,”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant

Bombay HC rejects 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate advanced pregnancy

Court orders 15 lakh relief to Amritsar man acquitted of terror charges 20 years ago

Ludhiana Improvement Trust takes possession of school land amid staff resistance

Two other examinations conducted by the MPSC, scheduled for March 27 and April 11, remain on schedule.

Another student, Shailesh Mahankal, said, “We just wanted that the exams happen immediately. All the students were angry so they protested, and the next day exam dates were declared. Now we are studying and utilising this additional time to prepare well for the exam.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP