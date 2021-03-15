“Frustrated” MPSC students back in books for exam preparation

PUNE After huge protests, and the state chief minister intervening in the matter, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) preliminary exams will be held on March 21.

This one week delay from the earlier date of March 14, has disturbed the preparations of student hopefuls.

While most aspirants have resumed studies, some have returned to their villages and will operate in study circles to prepare for the exam.

“There still a sense of frustration among the students, as they have been waiting to appear for this exam for the last one year. Students coming from rural areas are struggling financially and with this delay again, their expenses increase to live in Pune,” said Ruksana Patil Shaikh, a student appearing for the exam.

As per a new circular issued on Monday by the state relief and rehabilitation department that conducts the MPSC exam, “The preliminary exam which was earlier scheduled on March 14, is now going to be held on March 21 across the state at the same centres. The students who have received hall ticket to appear for the exam (earlier scheduled on March 14), will be considered valid for the March 21 exam as well,”

Two other examinations conducted by the MPSC, scheduled for March 27 and April 11, remain on schedule.

Another student, Shailesh Mahankal, said, “We just wanted that the exams happen immediately. All the students were angry so they protested, and the next day exam dates were declared. Now we are studying and utilising this additional time to prepare well for the exam.”