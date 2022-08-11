Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released.
Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said, a delegation of lawyers had met the chief minister on Monday and were assured of funds.
Choudhary said that after the assurance, the lawyers unanimously decided to call off the stir that began on July 19.
He said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. In 2015, the district court and session court were allotted to the district and 42-acre land in Anand Vihar locality, worth ₹208 crore, was demarcated for construction of the court premises, lawyers’ chambers, parking, among other things.
“Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
He said that for the last seven years, the district and session courts are operating from five different crowded places of the city.
“It becomes a tedious task for lawyers to go around the town every day to visit these courts,” Choudhary said and added that this was why the 23-day stir started.
“We blocked roads, took out Tiranga Yatras, gheraoed DM and local MLA to highlight our issue,” he said. He added that Amroha MP, Danish Ali, had raised the issue in the Parliament too.
Choudhary said that while all this was happening, they received a message from the local authorities to look for land within ₹150 crore.
“Subsequently, a meeting was held with authorities and 32.99 acres of land in Anad Vihar area, worth ₹143 crore was identified and a proposal was sent to the government almost 4 months ago. When nothing happened after that, the lawyers decided to protest against this approach,” he added.
-
Woman’s husband, in-laws held for assault, demanding dowry in Noida
A 36-year-old woman resident of a high-rise society in Noida's Sector 122 has alleged that her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law physically assaulted her. Police registered an FIR and arrested the three suspects on Friday, said officials. According to police, the complainant works at a private firm in Noida. She alleged that her husband and in-laws started pressuring her over dowry a few months after her marriage.
-
8-year-old dies after stray cattle pin her against wall in Noida
An eight-year-old girl who was grievously injured when two stray cows fighting in the middle of the road hit Jacqueline's in Salarpur village near Sector 49 in Noida, died during treatment on Friday morning at a hospital in Delhi, police said. One of the cows pinned Jacqueline against a wall with its horns. A resident of Sector 78, Brijesh Sharma added that cattle are not just causing harm to life but are also a traffic hazard and often cause bottlenecks.
-
25-year-old woman held for murdering husband in Greater Noida
A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangulating Mamta's husband to death in Surajpur area of Greater Noida, police said. According to Awdhesh Kumar, station house officer of Surajpur police station, the suspect has been identified as Mamta, who allegedly murdered her husband Ramkumar. The couple hailed from Bareilly district and was living in a rented accommodation in Devla village in Surajpur.
-
Following heavy rains and discharge of water from dams, the Maharashtra government has deployed a NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team at Sangli district as a precautionary measure. The state government has taken the step as Sangli and Kolhapur districts are flood-prone areas. A NDRF team from Pune left for Sangli on Friday afternoon, met Walwa tehsildar Pradeep Ubale and discussed steps to be taken to prevent loss of human and property.
-
U.P. government reaches out to digital content creators to promote tourist destinations
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government has reached out to YouTubers, bloggers and social media influencers in a bid to put tourist destinations of the state on the international stage. The U.P. government is contacting these social media influencers of all countries through their embassies in New Delhi. BUNDELKHAND TO BE IN FOCUS Agra, Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Lucknow are the first choice of tourists visiting the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics