Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir

Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released.

Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said, a delegation of lawyers had met the chief minister on Monday and were assured of funds.

Choudhary said that after the assurance, the lawyers unanimously decided to call off the stir that began on July 19.

He said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. In 2015, the district court and session court were allotted to the district and 42-acre land in Anand Vihar locality, worth ₹208 crore, was demarcated for construction of the court premises, lawyers’ chambers, parking, among other things.

“Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.

He said that for the last seven years, the district and session courts are operating from five different crowded places of the city.

“It becomes a tedious task for lawyers to go around the town every day to visit these courts,” Choudhary said and added that this was why the 23-day stir started.

“We blocked roads, took out Tiranga Yatras, gheraoed DM and local MLA to highlight our issue,” he said. He added that Amroha MP, Danish Ali, had raised the issue in the Parliament too.

Choudhary said that while all this was happening, they received a message from the local authorities to look for land within ₹150 crore.

“Subsequently, a meeting was held with authorities and 32.99 acres of land in Anad Vihar area, worth ₹143 crore was identified and a proposal was sent to the government almost 4 months ago. When nothing happened after that, the lawyers decided to protest against this approach,” he added.