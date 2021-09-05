FYJC admissions: Change in cutoffs after registrations remain low

PUNE The second merit list for the Classs 11 (first year junior college - FYJC) online centralised admissions was declared on Sunday by the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune, along with an update of cut-off percentages of college.

Interestingly, some cut-offs have increased, as others have decreased as compared to those released after the release of the first merit list.

The education department fears a large number of seats will remain vacant this year due to the low number of registrations for admissions.

In this second regular admission round, a total of 63,757 seats are available, for which 35,694 students applied and 15,967 students were allotted a college.

Comparing cut-off lists, prominent colleges like Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, which had 92.80 per cent cut off for the Science stream in the first list, has now increased its cut-off to 93 per cent. For the Marathi Arts stream it has increased the cut-off 67 per cent to 69 per cent.

Similarly, for Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, the cut off for the Arts stream was 91 per cent in the first list and it is now 93.80 per cent.

There are several other colleges which have increased their cut-offs in the second list.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said, “There are two major reasons for this increase in the cut-off lists in the second round. Firstly, students got the chance to change their preferences and so it reflected in the merit list. Then there are new students who got registered by filling up part 1 of the form and so the number increased.”

Of the 15,967 allotted students, 6,040 students were given a college of their first preference, 3,231 students were given the college of their second preference and 1,988 students were given the college of their third preference.

For this academic year a total of 78,745 students registered for Class 11 admissions. Despite a high passing percentage in Class 10 this year, students registration was low as compared to the available 111,205 seats. Last year, the registration number was 102,851.

“One of the major reasons for a low number of registrations is rural students who come to Pune for studies have not registered this year. This has had a major impact on the admission process and will result in vacancy of seats,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in-charge of the admission process.