Game Changer Project aims to establish a strong football ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh: Jonas Olsson, director of SuperCoach Academy

The Game Changer Project, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting football development in Uttar Pradesh, seeks to transform the way football is introduced and nurtured in primary schools, focusing on talent identification, coach education and player development. Jonas Olsson, director of SuperCoach Academy, speaks to an HT correspondent about how the Game Changer Project aims to establish Uttar Pradesh as a centre for football excellence in India. We aim to increase female participation in football, says Jonas Olsson. (HT)

What are the objectives of the Game Changer Project in terms of football development in Uttar Pradesh?

The project aims to establish a strong football ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on grassroots level development, talent identification and coach education. By providing opportunities to young players and improving football infrastructure, we aim to create a diverse and talented pool of players for Indian clubs and the national team.

How will the project be implemented in schools across UP?

The project will involve training physical education teachers to coach football using the SuperCoach app, identifying potential coaches among senior players and establishing leagues and tournaments at various levels. We will also provide schools with sports equipment, uniforms and access to football facilities.

What kind of support and resources will the project provide to primary schools?

We will provide schools with sports equipment, branded uniforms and access to football facilities. The SuperCoach app will offer continuous development and training for both PE teachers and career coaches.

How will you overcome the language barrier?

We have Indian coaches and support staff working alongside Swedish coaches and our training materials are available in regional languages. This approach has proven effective in previous phases of the project.

What outcomes do you expect from the project?

We anticipate developing a talented pool of players for Indian clubs and the national team, promoting healthy lifestyles. We also aim to increase female participation in football.