Gang of cheats busted, seven arrested in Ballia

Seven people, who used to fraudulently withdraw money from ATMs, were arrested by a joint team of STF and Gorakhpur police, the police said on Thursday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The police recovered 35 ATM cards, 10 mobiles, a Swift Dezire car (UP 53 FT 7535) and one illegal firearm and ₹10,800 from their possession.

A senior police officer said that police received a complaint that a cheat withdrew money by fraudulently changing the ATM card of a person, near Ballia railway station, on October 17. Thereafter, a joint team along with police of Ballia launched a search for the accused.

Police received an input that a gang of frauds was present in Garwar area of Ballia. Kotwali police station in-charge inspector Sanjay Singh and STF Gorakhpur team in-charge Satyaprakash Singh reached the spot and took seven persons into custody. Seven ATMs, an illegal firearm and mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused revealed their modus operandi. They said that they have a gang which operates near railway stations in Deoria, Mau, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Ghazipur and many other districts.

Gang members read the ATM pin of users in the name of helping gullible people, and then through sleight of hand, change the ATM card. Later, they would use the card to withdraw money.

The accused were identified as Ajay Dubey alias Chhotu Bihari alias Baba, Ashish Yadav alias Bholu, Durgesh Pandey, Abhishek Kumar, Abhilash Singh, Mohit Sahni, and Sandip Mishra. They are in the age bracket of 22 to 34. A case has been registered against the accused under section 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC and 3/7/25 Arms Act.

Additional superintendent of police Durga Prasad Tiwari confirmed the development and said further investigation was on.

