Gang of vehicle lifters busted, stolen bikes recovered

The Karchhana police busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested eight of its members. The gang is called ‘Lambu’ after its kingpin Lambu. Ten stolen bikes, firearms and ammunition have been recovered from the gang members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SP, trans-Yamuna, Saurabh Dixit, said that under Operation Patal launched to control crimes and arrest criminals, SHO, Karchhana, Tikaram Verma, arrested four suspects near Baraiwa crossing on Thursday night during a checking drive. They were identified as Rahul Dubey, Sonu aka Sarvesh Pandey, Sanjay Sonkar and Shravan Shukla aka Nikhil. Two stolen bikes, two firearms and ammunition were recovered from them.

On their confession, four other members of the gang identified as Arun Pandey, Pankaj Nishad, Dharmendra aka Suraj Kol and a minor accused were also arrested with eight stolen bikes.

Interrogation of the gang members revealed that 19-year-old Rahul Dubey aka Lambu was the kingpin of the gang. The gang members used to steal vehicles from marriages and other functions in Prayagraj and different districts of Madhya Pradesh. The registration number plates, colour etc of stolen bikes were changed and they were sold to customers in remote areas for ₹5000 to ₹10,000. The money was distributed among gang members who used to spend it on their passions and fulfil the necessities of their families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested members of the gang are natives of nearby villages of Kaundhiyara and Karchhana area and were known to each other. Rahul Dubey is Class 5 dropout. His father is a farmer and the family’s financial condition is poor. The other members of the gang are in the age group of 16 to 27 years and are also poorly educated and from a poor background. The gang members confessed that due to poor education and no other means to get employment and earn their livelihood they formed a gang and started stealing vehicles.

A case has been registered against the gang members under relevant sections of the IPC.