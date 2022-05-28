Gang of vehicle lifters busted, stolen bikes recovered
The Karchhana police busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested eight of its members. The gang is called ‘Lambu’ after its kingpin Lambu. Ten stolen bikes, firearms and ammunition have been recovered from the gang members.
SP, trans-Yamuna, Saurabh Dixit, said that under Operation Patal launched to control crimes and arrest criminals, SHO, Karchhana, Tikaram Verma, arrested four suspects near Baraiwa crossing on Thursday night during a checking drive. They were identified as Rahul Dubey, Sonu aka Sarvesh Pandey, Sanjay Sonkar and Shravan Shukla aka Nikhil. Two stolen bikes, two firearms and ammunition were recovered from them.
On their confession, four other members of the gang identified as Arun Pandey, Pankaj Nishad, Dharmendra aka Suraj Kol and a minor accused were also arrested with eight stolen bikes.
Interrogation of the gang members revealed that 19-year-old Rahul Dubey aka Lambu was the kingpin of the gang. The gang members used to steal vehicles from marriages and other functions in Prayagraj and different districts of Madhya Pradesh. The registration number plates, colour etc of stolen bikes were changed and they were sold to customers in remote areas for ₹5000 to ₹10,000. The money was distributed among gang members who used to spend it on their passions and fulfil the necessities of their families.
The arrested members of the gang are natives of nearby villages of Kaundhiyara and Karchhana area and were known to each other. Rahul Dubey is Class 5 dropout. His father is a farmer and the family’s financial condition is poor. The other members of the gang are in the age group of 16 to 27 years and are also poorly educated and from a poor background. The gang members confessed that due to poor education and no other means to get employment and earn their livelihood they formed a gang and started stealing vehicles.
A case has been registered against the gang members under relevant sections of the IPC.
-
PMC to purchase renewable power from Mahapreit
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to purchase renewable power at Rs3.40 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from Mahapreit through open access for the next 20 years. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have decided to purchase power through open access from Mahapreit (Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited) established under the Mahatma Phule Backward Classes Development Corporation. It is a government organisation that generates and sells renewal energy.”
-
DTE to start admission for technical courses
The admission process was delayed for last two years due to Covid pandemic. As per the circular issued by DTE state director Abhay Wagh, “The admissions for the academic year 2022-23 first and second year diploma courses and first year post HSC (class 12) diploma course will be carried out by the central entrance exam test. Students should keep documents ready for verification at the time of admission.”
-
149 butterfly species spotted across Pune
The Pune Municipal Corporation recently disclosed that, 149 species of butterflies were spotted in various gardens of the city. The other species found include: common emigrant, red pierrot, common crow, common cerulean and others. In 2018, the environment cell had begun a special blog as an idea to involve people to help in creating awareness and also help the PMC in preparing the biodiversity list. This was done under the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board.
-
Golden Temple: Akal Takht’s harmonium directive a big challenge for SGPC
The Akal Takht's directive of removing the harmonium as the main instrument during “kirtan” at the Golden Temple to revive the old tradition of using string instruments instead poses a new challenge to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. It asked the SGPC to fully implement this resolution within three years, and recruit teachers to train students in kirtan using string instruments.
-
Bank fraud case: ED attaches Pune firm’s immovable properties worth ₹62.70 crore
The Enforcement Directorate on February 22 had issued a provisional order for attachment of immovable properties of M/s Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd amounting to Rs.62.70 crore in a bank fraud case. The probe agency released the information on Friday. Other associates like directors/proprietors/ authorised signatories of fictitious buyer companies used to give acceptance of the said bills to their respective banks wherein no physical transactions of goods were carried out.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics