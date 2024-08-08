Ganga water level rises in Varanasi; admn on alert

Varanasi district administration is on alert mode with water level in the Ganga rising continuously submerging all ghats. The flood water has now started reaching some low lying areas. NDRF teams patrol the Ganga in Varanasi on Wednesday. (Rajesh kumar/HT)

In view of the lurking risks, the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), in coordination with the district administration is monitoring the situation.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was flowing at 68.2 metres in Varanasi with a rising trend which is quite a close call as in Varanasi, the warning level is 70.272 metres and the danger level is 71.272 metres.

According to Sushant Mishra of Ganga Sewa Nidhi, which organises Ganga arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat here daily, the arti venue has been shifted to a higher place for the fifth time since the arti platform is completely submerged and the rising trend continues.

The popular Assi Ghat is completely submerged and the operation of the cruise has been stopped in view of rising water level. Boats’ operation has already been stopped.

Meanwhile, the district administration is monitoring the flood situation.

NDRF inspector Nitish Kumar Dheeraj said an NDRF team is deployed at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

NDRF deputy commandant Naveen Sharma said that patrolling is regularly being done in the Ganga along the ghats, and people have been asked to not to go into deep waters. A water ambulance has also been deployed. A few teams have also been kept in reserve so that they can be deployed immediately in case of need.

Water police inspector Mithilesh Yadav said that a close watch is being kept at the situation.

Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal has instructed the cops deployed in police stations to stay alert and that there should be no laxity in patrolling.

Recently, district magistrate S Rajalingam had inspected areas that are designated as flood outposts near flood-prone localities and instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements.

He inspected Primary School Saraiya, Deepti Convent School Hukulganj and Primary School Dhelwariya and other locations and instructed officials to install good quality tents for making the shelters so that these could be used in case of a flood.

He also directed officials of the health department to have a team of doctors ready to be deployed in the shelter homes to assist people in case of floods.