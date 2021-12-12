‘Ganna’ is ours and Jinnah is theirs, says Nadda in Meerut

MEERUT Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said on Saturday that the BJP was concerned for the development of sugarcane farmers but others were just interested in promoting Jinnah.

Addressing the booth-level party workers here, Nadda said that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government made a record payment to sugarcane farmers. “Ganna is ours and Jinnah is theirs. We will win by contesting on sugarcane and expose their Jinnah mentality,” he said referring to the Assembly elections early next year.

Attacking the Opposition, he claimed that 20 sugar mills were closed during the BSP regime while 11 stopped operations under the previous Samajwadi Party government. The BJP president said the Swaminathan Commission had recommended that farmers should get one-and-a-half times the production cost but previous Congress government did not do it.

“Congress did not give adequate benefits to farmers as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave one and half times more of the expenditure to farmers as MSP (Minimum Support Price),” he said.

Reminding people about old Samajwadi Party, he said, “This is not new Samajwadi Party, this is the same old SP, keep this in mind. Under them, there were riots everywhere as people witnessed 700 riots during their rules in which 112 persons were killed.”

Nadda also raised the issue of Hindu exodus and said, “The SP leaders want to show their new faces by veiling their old ones.”

He praised PM Modi for saving both--- the lives of people and the country’s economy during the crisis of Corona pandemic while countries like USA were unable to decide what to do? He also repealed Article 370 and brought Bill against Triple Talaq to give justice to Muslim women.

Party’s state president Swatantra Deo Singh and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma also targeted the Opposition and claimed BJP would win over 300 seats in the Assembly elections and form government again in the state.

Praising booth-level workers, Nadda said that it was responsibility of booth presidents to bring the Yogi government again in the state. “Booths play vital role in ensuring victory in elections. Therefore, it is now responsibility of booth presidents to bring the Yogi government again in the state.”

