Home / Cities / Others / Gen Nardeep Naithani relinquishes command of AFMC
Gen Nardeep Naithani relinquishes command of AFMC

PUNE Lt General Nardeep Naithani relinquished command of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, on Tuesday, after 39 years of service
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 10:38 PM IST
PUNE Lt General Nardeep Naithani relinquished command of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, on Tuesday, after 39 years of service.

The officer is an alumnus of AFMC and was commissioned in the Army Medical Corps on December 27, 1982.

For his distinguished services Gen Naithani has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in January 2021.

Gen Naithani, a physician with a post-graduation in general medicine from the premier institute he commanded, has vast experience as a professional and an academician, and spearheaded the management of HIV & AIDS patients in the Armed Forces. He has the distinction of serving as an international adviser to the 22nd Edition of the Davidson’s Principles and Practice of Medicine.

As an administrator, Gen Naithani has commanded the Military Hospital, Wellington and Command Hospital (Northern Command) at Udhampur, J&K.

Under his command, MH Wellington was adjudged best Zonal hospital. Gen Naithani has also commanded Officers Training College, AMC Centre & College, Lucknow wherein he was instrumental in the formulation of the doctrine on Tactical Combat Casualty Care. Prior to the present appointment, he served as MG Medical, HQ Central Command, guiding medical care of Army medical establishments in seven states.

During his tenure as Director and Commandant AFMC, he ensured infrastructure and capability development and resources for enabling cloud-based distance learning to maintain knowledge leadership in medical education. He ensured activities continued unhindered online, hybrid and in offline mode during the Covid pandemic.

