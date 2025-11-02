Ghaziabad: 39-year-old man stabbed to death over drunk dispute

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 39-year-old mechanic to death following an altercation over “car repair” outside a liquor store in Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar late Friday night, police said on Saturday. The deceased, Ravindra Singh, worked at a car showroom in Noida. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, Ravindra Singh, worked at a car showroom in Noida. Singh had gone to the liquor shop with his friend Sunny Robin, 35, around 8.30pm on Friday. The suspect was identified as Pawan Singh Thakur, 26, a resident of Krishna Nagar near Crossings Republik. He worked as a driver with a family in Indirapuram.

It was revealed that a heated argument broke out between Singh and Thakur while they were drinking outside the liquor store.

Shashi Chaudhary, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station, said: “The two clashed over a minor issue. Apparently, Thakur told Singh that he wouldn’t be able to repair the BMW that Thakur drove, leading to an argument which turned fatal after Thakur stabbed Singh using a scissor.”

Singh’s cousin, Vishal Singh, claimed Thakur hurled casteist abuses at Singh. “Thakur brought a scissor from a nearby canteen run by Mohneesh and stabbed my brother in the chest and abdomen. We rushed to the spot after Robin informed us, and took him to three different hospitals. However, he succumbed during treatment at the third hospital late Friday night.”

Ritesh Tripathi, ACP of Vijay Nagar circle, said: “The two were in an inebriated state. Thakur repeatedly stabbed Singh and fled soon after. We used the details of his payment to the liquor store and nearby CCTV footage to track him down near Dundahera underpass on NH-9 on Saturday.”

Based on a complaint by the victim’s family, police registered an FIR under BNS sections 103(1) (murder), 118(1) (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), besides provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The FIR also named canteen-operator Mohneesh.