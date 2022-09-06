Ghaziabad: Minor boy allegedly attacked by pet dog inside lift; video goes viral
The police said they have registered an FIR under IPC section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of IPC at Nandgram police station
A minor child coming back home from his tuition on Monday evening, was allegedly attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of Charms Castle high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension locality of Ghaziabad, a video of which has gone viral.
The police said the parents of the boy forwarded a complaint against the unidentified woman who was in the lift with the dog and remained a mute spectator as the boy was writhing in pain.
The police said they have registered an FIR under IPC section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of IPC at Nandgram police station.
Police said the video purportedly shows the indifferent attitude of the woman towards the child who was crying in pain in the lift but she did nothing to console the boy or help him out.
“We have registered an FIR in this case and an investigation is on. The family of the minor boy approached police on late Monday night and the FIR was registered. The woman with her dog will be identified with the help of CCTV footage taken from inside the lift and suitable action will be taken,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).
In her complaint, the boy’s mother said her son was coming home in the lift from his tuition at 6pm on Monday.
“When he was in the lift he was bitten by a dog. He was crying and told me about the incident. I called up my husband. The woman was strolling the dog in the basement of the high-rise and she did not tell us her flat number or her name. We shot a video of her. When we showed her picture to the guard, he told us that the woman is resident of the same society. We called up police helpline number 112 but the woman did not come down and instead sent her family members,” the boy’s mother said in her police complaint.
She further stated that they also took out the footage of the CCTV installed in the lift and the incident was clearly visible.
The video purportedly shows the boy attacked by the dog and the woman stood in her place holding the dog with the leash. Further, when she deboarded the lift, the dog again tried to attack the child but it was pulled away by the woman.
The boy’s family have demanded strict action against the woman even as the video of the incident inside the lift has gone viral over the social media.
