Girl injured in celebratory firing in Prayagraj

An eight-year-old girl suffered bullet injuries in an incident of celebratory firing during a barat at Achhola village under the trans-Yamuna Manda police station area, late on Monday night. The girl was rushed to SRN Hospital. A search has been launched for the person who opened fire with his licensed rifle, police said.

The marriage procession arrived at the house of one Gulab Shankar Tiwari on Monday night. A man of the village opened fire during the ‘jaimal’ ceremony to celebrate the occasion. One of the bullets hit an eight-year-old girl from the groom’s side in the leg.

Panic prevailed at the marriage after the incident. The injured girl was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors referred her to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj.

SHO, Manda police station, Arun Kumar, reached the spot and during initial investigations, learned that the accused is an army man. Kumar said the injured girl is now out of danger and that raids were on to arrest the accused. The FIR is in the process of being lodged, he added.

