Girl injured in celebratory firing in Prayagraj
An eight-year-old girl suffered bullet injuries in an incident of celebratory firing during a barat at Achhola village under the trans-Yamuna Manda police station area, late on Monday night. The girl was rushed to SRN Hospital. A search has been launched for the person who opened fire with his licensed rifle, police said.
The marriage procession arrived at the house of one Gulab Shankar Tiwari on Monday night. A man of the village opened fire during the ‘jaimal’ ceremony to celebrate the occasion. One of the bullets hit an eight-year-old girl from the groom’s side in the leg.
Panic prevailed at the marriage after the incident. The injured girl was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors referred her to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj.
SHO, Manda police station, Arun Kumar, reached the spot and during initial investigations, learned that the accused is an army man. Kumar said the injured girl is now out of danger and that raids were on to arrest the accused. The FIR is in the process of being lodged, he added.
-
MSRTC’s first electric bus Shivai to run from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1
PUNE The electric buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will soon start running across the state. The state transport body's first e-bus will ferry from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1, which is also their foundation day. Named Shivai, these electric buses will be launched in a phase-wise manner. In the first phase, 150 e-buses will be added to the MSRTC fleet by June-July.
-
Detailed terms for home delivery of liquor only after Delhi cabinet’s nod
People in Delhi may soon be able to order liquor at home like they order food online, once the recommendations of a ministerial group are accepted. Such a system will also check bootlegging and interstate smuggling of liquor. After the cabinet approves the proposals, the excise department will draft rules to implement the home delivery system that ensures keeping with the provisions of Delhi Excise Act, such as not delivering of liquor to underage individuals.
-
PAC band to perform at Ram Ki Paidi twice a week
The marching bands of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary will play twice a week at Ram ki Paidi, said senior police officials here, on Tuesday. Additional director general KS Pratap Kumar further directed officials of PAC companies deployed there to play its band twice a week at Ram Ki Paidi. At present, the 30th battalion of PAC, Gonda, is deployed there in security.
-
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,631 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 28 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,684 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
30-45 days required for pre-poll preparations, says BMC
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the civic administration has been preparing for the civic polls 2022 and would require between 30 to 45 days to complete the pre-poll process and be logistically ready before the actual voting schedule is finalised by the state election commission. The BMC has started preparations, which include erecting pandals, preparing voters lists, and ensuring Covid protocols are followed on polling day. Ward reservation lottery will also be conducted.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics