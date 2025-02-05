GMDA CEO inspects hospital site in Sector 102, seeks completion by June

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued directions to the project contractor of the Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital to expedite the construction work and ensure that the hospital is ready by June this year, officials said. GMDA CEO Shyamal Misra during a visit to the Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital at Kherki Majra village in Gurugram on Tuesday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

GMDA CEO Shyamal Misra and chief engineer Arun Dhankhar visited the project site on Monday evening and assessed the progress made so far. According to GMDA officials, the structural work of the hospital is nearly complete and the electrical and air conditioning systems have been installed.

The cost of the hospital project is ₹679.79 crore which includes the cost of medical and hospital equipment worth ₹109 crore.

The Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Hospital being built in Kherki Majra in Sector 102 spans 30.08 acres and will house the first-ever government medical college in Gurugram with 150 MBBS seats, a 650-bedded multi-specialty hospital and an academic block along with residential facilities like hostels and houses, GMDA officials said.

They said an inspection was done by CEO Shyamal Misra, who reviewed the construction and inspected the site. “The project contractor has been directed by the GMDA CEO to expedite construction and finish the work by June 2025. The structural work is almost complete, the air-conditioning system has been installed and electrical systems are being fixed. Due to implementation of Grap, construction work was affected but we will try to ensure that work is completed at the earliest,” said Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer, GMDA infrastructure one division.

He said that the authority will hand over the structure to the state health department, which will operate the medical college and hospital and provide healthcare facilities to the residents of Gurugram and adjacent areas.

Apart from inspecting the medical college and hospital, the GMDA CEO also checked the construction work being done to build service roads along the Dwarka Expressway. “Around 8km of drain and road surface has been constructed by the contractor on one side. There are minor obstacles along the service roads that will be removed as the construction progresses. With Grap III norms revoked, the construction will start in full swing on this project as well,” Dhankhar said.

The service lanes of Dwarka Expressway are 27km in length with 13.5km on both sides. This work is expected to be completed by the end of next year.