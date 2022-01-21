Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / GMDA to install 1,000 CCTV cameras in Gurugram this year
others

GMDA to install 1,000 CCTV cameras in Gurugram this year

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will install 1,000 CCTV cameras across the city this year under Phase 2 of the Safe City Project, said officials on Thursday
(Representational image)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will install 1,000 CCTV cameras across the city this year under Phase 2 of the Safe City project, said officials on Thursday. The focus in this phase will be on increasing camera surveillance on stretches which are under development and likely to become busier in the coming months, they said.

PK Aggarwal, a senior official from the smart city division of GMDA, said, “In the first phase of the project, 1,200 cameras were installed and now we will be installing 1,000 more cameras this year. We will try to cover areas where there are high construction activities such as Sohna Road and Dwarka Expressway. We are working with the police department to identify such areas and work will start within the next three months.”

The officials said that with the 1,200 cameras installed in the first phase, general surveillance and traffic rule enforcement has started seeing improvement in the city.

Some of the prominent locations where cameras for detecting traffic violations have been installed include Bakhtawar Chowk, Rezangla Chowk, MG Road, Galleria Market, IFFCO Chowk metro station, HUDA City Centre, Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Signature Towers, Hero Honda Chowk, and IMT Chowk.

RELATED STORIES

“We have received a good feedback from the authorities after the first phase as surveillance has improved a lot. The most improvement has been in enforcing traffic norms. With the cameras being connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre, tracking down violators has become easy. These cameras are being installed to strengthen the e-intelligence system in the city and provide better safety to residents,” added Aggarwal.

The authority has been working to develop an e-intelligence infrastructure in the city by installing different types of cameras. In August last year, the GMDA had installed full surveillance cameras at 28 points in the city under the Safe City Project, in addition to general surveillance cameras. In March last year, the GMDA had also started installing 12 facial recognition cameras to track movements of criminals in the city and improve security services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP