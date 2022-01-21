GMDA to install 1,000 CCTV cameras in Gurugram this year

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will install 1,000 CCTV cameras across the city this year under Phase 2 of the Safe City project, said officials on Thursday. The focus in this phase will be on increasing camera surveillance on stretches which are under development and likely to become busier in the coming months, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PK Aggarwal, a senior official from the smart city division of GMDA, said, “In the first phase of the project, 1,200 cameras were installed and now we will be installing 1,000 more cameras this year. We will try to cover areas where there are high construction activities such as Sohna Road and Dwarka Expressway. We are working with the police department to identify such areas and work will start within the next three months.”

The officials said that with the 1,200 cameras installed in the first phase, general surveillance and traffic rule enforcement has started seeing improvement in the city.

Some of the prominent locations where cameras for detecting traffic violations have been installed include Bakhtawar Chowk, Rezangla Chowk, MG Road, Galleria Market, IFFCO Chowk metro station, HUDA City Centre, Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Signature Towers, Hero Honda Chowk, and IMT Chowk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have received a good feedback from the authorities after the first phase as surveillance has improved a lot. The most improvement has been in enforcing traffic norms. With the cameras being connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre, tracking down violators has become easy. These cameras are being installed to strengthen the e-intelligence system in the city and provide better safety to residents,” added Aggarwal.

The authority has been working to develop an e-intelligence infrastructure in the city by installing different types of cameras. In August last year, the GMDA had installed full surveillance cameras at 28 points in the city under the Safe City Project, in addition to general surveillance cameras. In March last year, the GMDA had also started installing 12 facial recognition cameras to track movements of criminals in the city and improve security services.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}