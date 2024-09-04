GMDA to install five smart traffic signals on Gurugram-Faridabad road

To reduce traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement of vehicles on the busy Gurugram-Faridabad expressway, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has proposed to replace the existing traffic signals with smart traffic signals at five key crossings on this road. The authority has planned to install smart traffic signals at Bristol Chowk, Khushboo Chowk, DLF Phase Five T-Point, Ghata T-Point and the Gwal Pahari Chowk, officials aware of the matter said. Smart traffic signals will be installed at 32 intersections from Sector 58 to Sector 115 (HT Archive (Representative Image))

A GMDA official said that they have written a letter to the executive engineer one of PWD (B&R) informing him that the work of converting the existing traffic signals to smart traffic lights has commenced and they have also identified five traffic signals on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

“The PWD has been asked to give necessary directions to the concessionaire so that the work can be completed,” he said.

According to GMDA officials, the smart traffic signals will ensure improved traffic flow and these will be equipped with an Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS).

The signals will also have vehicle detector sensors that will enable the signals to measure the flow of vehicles at the intersections. The traffic signals will automatically increase the duration of the green light to ensure smooth flow of traffic in case the traffic volume is high.

According to the GMDA, it has already handed over the work of installing smart traffic signals at 111 intersections from Sector 1 to 57 to a contractor. Apart from this, smart traffic signals will be installed at 32 intersections from Sector 58 to Sector 115. Tenders were invited under this scheme in the month of June, which will cost about ₹6.47 crore.

The work will be completed within six months of the allotment of the tender.