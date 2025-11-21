GMDA to revamp key master road between sector 99 and 102

Following multiple complaints from motorists and local residents alike, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is likely to begin the revamp of the pothole-ridden master road dividing sectors 99 and 102 by early next year, officials said. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will repair sector 99/102 dividing road. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

The project, estimated to cost ₹8.34 crore, will rehabilitate an 800-metre stretch that has been plagued by potholes and uneven patches. It will also include construction of a stormwater drain and footpaths. According to officials, GMDA will float the tender by the end of this month, and work is expected to begin early next year.

Meanwhile, residents said no meaningful action had been taken so far despite repeated complaints. They pointed out that the road’s construction was originally meant to be completed by February this year, but it continues to remain in disrepair.

Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer at GMDA, said the road will be fully rebuilt, with both the drain and footpaths added. Notably, this marks the GMDA’s first major revamp of the stretch since 2018 — until now, only annual patchwork had been carried out.

“This will be part of a special repair drive and will significantly boost connectivity between the Dwarka Expressway and Dhankot,” Dhankhar said.

Sunil Sareen, a resident of Sector 102 and joint convenor at Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA), said: “The road is a crucial lifeline between Dwarka Expressway, Dhankot and upper Dwarka Expressway. It has been ignored for months. Daily commuters, school buses and residents are struggling, and urgent restoration is the need of the hour.”

Additionally, due to poor condition of the Gurugram-Jhajjar road, traffic is re-routed onto this road, further worsening the master road.

Naval Kishor Rustagi, RWA president of Heritage Max in Sector 102, said: “The road condition has only deteriorated. Large potholes across the stretch are causing back pain, spinal issues, and daily discomfort to all commuters. The situation is worsened by excessive dust, causing serious breathing problems for everyone.”

“When the authorities failed to resurface the road, some RWAs attempted to fill the potholes themselves. The Heritage Max RWA stepped in two months ago to fix the uneven patches,” Rustagi added.