Goa: 2 people arrested for possessing unlicensed explosives meant for quarrying

The Goa Police have arrested two people for being in the possession of unlicensed explosives which were being used to carry out illegal quarrying, Superintendent of Police (Crime) Nidhin Valsan said.

For representational purposes only. (Mint File Photo)

According to the police, Bhujang Khatvkar, 32, and Talak, 35, both residents of Sanvordem in south Goa, were caught carrying six boxes containing 1,200 gelatin sticks, along with 300 electronic detonators.

“Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that they brought these explosives without valid licences to use in quarrying work,” Valsan said.

“A FIR under section 286 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered and the accused have been arrested,” he added.

Illegal quarrying for bricks as well as basalt stones used for construction purposes is common in Goa.