Goa lifeguards deploy automated robots to control crowds during festive season

In a bid to manage the ever-increasing crowds along Goa’s beaches, the state’s lifesavers and lifeguards have started deploying a self-driving robot to help warn people against potentially fatal undercurrents and dangerous swim zones.

A self-driving mini-wagon mounted with a loud speaker named AURUS will be seen scouring the Miramar beach in the state capital of Panaji to help lifeguards in keeping track of the crowds that gather along the beaches especially during the Christmas-New Year period.

“The idea of AURUS was conceived at the end of 2019. AURUS will not only monitor activities across large portions of the beach but also detect possible emergencies and make announcements when required. The vehicle AURUS will also assist lifesavers in effective patrolling and crowd-management. It will aid lifesavers in patrolling larger areas of the beach and making announcements in English, Hindi, Marathi, and any other language programmed in its system,” Drishti Marine, the state-appointed lifeguarding agency, said.

According to Drishti, the technology could save lives, especially during the busy months when the lifesavers have to man and patrol large areas of the beach which are swamped with visitors.

AURUS will work in tandem with another surveillance system mounted atop a tower in the no swim zones and identify and transfer information to the lifesavers and help them identify tourists entering the water in areas when the tide is high and areas that are prone to being a threat to the life of people.

“The main reason is to incorporate new technology in the banner of lifesaving to help to mitigate risks while assisting the manpower to be more effective in ensuring the safety and security of individuals on the beaches. The inclusion of artificial intelligence highlights the progress made in the department of lifesaving,” Navin Awasthi, operations head of Drishti Marine said.

AURUS is currently deployed at Miramar Beach for beach closure while The TRITON system that monitors the unregulated swimming areas is deployed at Baina. Velsao, Benaulim, Galgibaga and Morjim beaches.

With Goa expecting higher tourist footfalls during the upcoming festive week through Christmas and New Year, Drishti Marine has scaled up its life-saving operations in the coastal areas, including introducing midnight shifts as well as beefing up the number of lifesavers on beaches, especially along beaches and other water bodies, in order to cater to the expected surge of visitors.

“We anticipate the next few days to be extremely busy across the coast, especially on beach stretches which witness high footfalls. Accordingly, anticipating the need, we have initiated deployment of additional lifesavers across beaches, especially at the popular beaches on the Sinquerim - Baga stretch, Calangute, Vagator, Morjim in north Goa and Colva - Benaulim stretch and Palolem in south Goa,” Awasthi added.

