Goa minister sees red over nod to private jetty, says will raise with CM

PANAJI: Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte has redflagged an “approval” granted to a proposed ₹8-crore yacht jetty in Penha da Franca, complaining that he and other local authorities were kept in the dark about the clearance to a private jetty in a riverine village in his constituency. (X/RohanKhaunte)

The Inland waterways Authority of India (IWAI) last week issued a no-objection certificate to Marina India Infrastructure Private Limited, a Mumbai-based company to set up a ‘private jetty’ at Malim on the northern bank of the Mandovi river opposite the state capital Panaji, with a capacity to berth up to 16 yachts and other crafts of up to 30 meters length.

The approval was the first to be granted since the Goa government signed a tripartite agreement with the Union government and the IWAI for the ‘development’ of six rivers in the state back in 2017.

“I read this news in the newspaper. I am not aware of it. I checked with the panchayat about it. The panchayat has not given any permission. The question is who has given them the permission to apply for permission there (at IWAI),” Khaunte said on Sunday.

“The locals need to know how the project will affect them, the local MLA needs to know, they need to understand local sentiments, the activities of the fishermen, traditional fishermen, they cannot just come and get some central nod without us knowing. I will take it up with the chief minister to ensure that there is some transparency,” Khaunte said.

“I am a cabinet minister; I am the local MLA and I get to know about it through the newspapers. It only means that there is somebody playing behind the curtains. If somebody has given permission from the local authorities, we need to know who has given the permission before understanding the local issues in the village,” he added.

Khaunte’s remarks came after the local panchayat said they were kept in the dark about a project being approved in their own village.

“The livelihood of the fishermen is under threat, both those who go angling as well as those who do net fishing. I oppose this jetty and condemn the decision to allow it. The panchayat is here to represent the people and if the people do not want the project, the panchayat will not allow it to go ahead,” Sarpanch Swapnil Chodankar, said.