Good if lotus blooms again in UP: Kinnar Akhara chief

Acharya Mahamandleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, head of the monastic order of transgender seers —Kinnar Akhada —has said that it will be good if the lotus blooms again in the UP assembly elections and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to mediapersons during her visit to Sangam city for the annual Magh Mela-2022 where she was to attend an event of Kinnar Akhada, on Saturday, Tripathi welcomed the construction of grand Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya and the impressive sprucing up of the revered Kashi Vishwanath Dham. She said that people should opt for a government which focuses on development and strengthens infrastructure.

She, however, questioned, “When a grand Lord Rama temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, why not a grand temple of Lord Krishna be constructed in Mathura?” She also encouraged people of the state to exercise their franchise in the coming state assembly polls under all circumstances, claiming that it will strengthen democracy.

She also appealed to members of the transgender community to cast their vote in the state assembly elections. “When we vote for a healthy and vibrant democracy, it will surely bring overall development of the state benefiting all, including members of the third gender. One must realise the power of each and every vote and ensure that people come forward to strengthen democracy,” she added.

State president of Kinnar Akhara, Swami Kaushalyanand Giri, aka Tina Mai, said that people should understand the power of their vote and every eligible voter must cast his or her vote in the state assembly polls. “We have been taking up voter awareness campaigns across the state,” she added.

Mahamandleshwar Swami Kalyaninand Giri, aka Choti Guru, also appealed to citizens of the Sangam city to realise the power of their vote and choose a healthy government which would work for their development.