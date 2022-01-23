Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Good if lotus blooms again in UP: Kinnar Akhara chief
others

Good if lotus blooms again in UP: Kinnar Akhara chief

Acharya Mahamandleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi exhorts people to vote, bats for wise exercise of franchise
Kinnar Akhada chief Laxmi Narayan Tripathi at Magh Mela-2022 in Prayagraj (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Acharya Mahamandleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, head of the monastic order of transgender seers —Kinnar Akhada —has said that it will be good if the lotus blooms again in the UP assembly elections and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to mediapersons during her visit to Sangam city for the annual Magh Mela-2022 where she was to attend an event of Kinnar Akhada, on Saturday, Tripathi welcomed the construction of grand Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya and the impressive sprucing up of the revered Kashi Vishwanath Dham. She said that people should opt for a government which focuses on development and strengthens infrastructure.

She, however, questioned, “When a grand Lord Rama temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, why not a grand temple of Lord Krishna be constructed in Mathura?” She also encouraged people of the state to exercise their franchise in the coming state assembly polls under all circumstances, claiming that it will strengthen democracy.

She also appealed to members of the transgender community to cast their vote in the state assembly elections. “When we vote for a healthy and vibrant democracy, it will surely bring overall development of the state benefiting all, including members of the third gender. One must realise the power of each and every vote and ensure that people come forward to strengthen democracy,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

State president of Kinnar Akhara, Swami Kaushalyanand Giri, aka Tina Mai, said that people should understand the power of their vote and every eligible voter must cast his or her vote in the state assembly polls. “We have been taking up voter awareness campaigns across the state,” she added.

Mahamandleshwar Swami Kalyaninand Giri, aka Choti Guru, also appealed to citizens of the Sangam city to realise the power of their vote and choose a healthy government which would work for their development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP