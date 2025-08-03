Governor nod paves way for BEO recruitment in Uttar Pradesh

The recruitment of block education officers (BEOs) in the UP Basic Education Department can now proceed, following the approval of the revised Uttar Pradesh Educational (General Education Cadre) Service Rules 1992 approval, by governor Anandiben Patel. The rules have been officially notified, informed Kamtaram Pal, additional director (Basic Education), citing the recent gazette notification dated July 14, a copy of which is with HT. This amendment will eliminate the legal hurdles that previously arose in the name of equivalency (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Officials of the state basic education department said that a key amendment in the revised rules is the removal of the term “equivalent” from the educational qualification criteria.

Previously, candidates with a postgraduate degree or an equivalent recognised qualification from any university were considered eligible for the post of BEO. Now, only those holding a postgraduate degree from a recognised university, deemed university, or institution will be eligible to apply, they shared.

Recruitment will be conducted for 134 vacant BEO posts, with the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission expected to release the official advertisement shortly. The last recruitment for this post was conducted in 2019, officials maintained.

This amendment will eliminate the legal hurdles that previously arose in the name of equivalency. Earlier, many candidates who were not actually eligible for recruitment used to apply by citing equivalent qualifications, leading to frequent litigation.

According to officials, the directorate of education has already sent the requisition for 134 vacant posts of block education officer (BEO) to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The revised service rules will now be forwarded as well. A recruitment advertisement is expected to be released soon, they said.

Previously, the Commission had conducted recruitment for 309 BEO posts in 2019, for which over 5 lakh candidates had applied. Since then, no recruitment has taken place in the past six years.

LT diploma, BTC excluded from preferential qualification

In a significant change in the recruitment norms of BEO, the Licentiate in Teaching (LT) diploma has been removed from the list of preferential qualifications. Under the earlier rules, the LT Diploma, BTC, BEd, or any equivalent degree from a recognised university were all considered valid qualifications to be eligible for recruitment.

However, under the revised rules, in case of direct recruitment, preference will now be given to candidates who hold a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree from an institution recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), provided all other criteria are met, said officials.