Govt aims to remove obstacles in path to youth’s progress: Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasised his government’s commitment to empowering the youth by eliminating obstacles in their path to progress. Yogi Adityanath visits stalls during the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' event, in Meerut on Sunday (PTI)

Speaking at a ₹48 crore loan distribution programme for 1,070 young entrepreneurs in Meerut, the chief minister highlighted several initiatives aimed at fostering self-reliance and economic growth in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose auditorium in Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Adityanath mentioned the overwhelming response to the “CM Young Entrepreneur Scheme.” Launched on January 24, the scheme received over 2.67 lakh applications, far exceeding the one-lakh target.

More than one lakh applications have already been screened and sent to banks, with 25,000 approved and loan distribution in progress. On Sunday, 1,070 youth from Meerut and Saharanpur division benefitted from this initiative.

The chief minister stated that the scheme’s first phase provides interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh each, with the government bearing the entire interest cost.

“Special provisions have been made for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women, ensuring inclusive economic opportunities. He underscored that the initiative aligns with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Startup India, Standup India,’ and aims to make Uttar Pradesh a hub for entrepreneurial success.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, the chief minister revealed that ₹15 lakh crore in investments have materialised over the past eight years, generating employment for seven lakh youth. Additionally, 7.5 lakh young individuals have secured government jobs, he said. The revival of the MSME sector has propelled Uttar Pradesh to the number one position in the country, with 96 lakh MSME units now operational. The state has also achieved an export milestone of ₹2.25 lakh crore, helping to lower unemployment and lift six crore people above the poverty line.

The chief minister pointed out recent infrastructure advancements, including the Ganga Expressway extension to Haridwar, which will connect two major pilgrimage hubs—Haridwar and Prayagraj. He also noted the successful implementation of India’s first Rapid Rail between Delhi and Meerut, making travel easier for commuters.

Adityanath assured that Uttar Pradesh no longer faces law and order challenges, stating, “Every daughter, businessman and youth in the state is now safe.” He highlighted the peaceful and well-organised Maha Kumbh, which saw 66.30 crore devotees attend the mega event in Prayagraj.

Before Sunday’s event, the chief minister visited an exhibition featuring businesses established under the scheme. Young entrepreneurs from Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Saharanpur and Shamli displayed their ventures.

He reiterated that with the government’s support, challenges for the youth turn into opportunities.

“A New Uttar Pradesh is forming the foundation of a New India,” he said, adding that the empowerment of young entrepreneurs will contribute to making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy and, in turn, help India achieve its $5 trillion economy goal.

The chief minister also inspected the construction progress of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University and announced that it would be dedicated to the nation by October-November.

Built to international standards, the university aims to produce world-class athletes for the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, the chief minister said.