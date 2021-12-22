Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt college guest faculty start sit-in outside Pargat's residence
others

Govt college guest faculty start sit-in outside Pargat’s residence

Teacher have been on strike for 49 days and are now camping outside the residence of Punjab higher education minister Pargat Singh
The guest faculty across Punjab government colleges fear job loss, with the state starting recruitment process of assistant professors on a regular basis. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala Fearing job loss, hundreds of guest faculty, working as assistant professors in government colleges across Punjab, have intensified their protest against the state government by camping outside the residence of higher education minister Pargat Singh in Jalandhar. The teachers have been on strike for the past 49 days, after the government started recruitment process of assistant professors on a regular basis.

Harminder Singh, president, Punjab Guest Faculty Assistant Professors’ Association, said, “The Punjab government is not serious about their demands. It is just wasting time by making lame assurances that our demand of regularisation is under consideration.”

“In case, the government fails to fulfil our demand, we are going to launch door-to-door campaign against the Congress, asking people not to vote for them in upcoming assembly elections,” he said, adding that they had not even been allowed to pitch up tents for the protest, citing security reasons. “We have been left to brave the chilly weather,” he claimed.

The state has 1,873 sanctioned posts of lecturers, of which 1,292 are vacant. Government colleges have 581 regular lecturers only. To deal with staff shortage, 882 guest faculty members and 251 part-time lecturers have been providing their services for nearly 20 years.

