Govt doctors in Haryana threaten to go on strike from December 13

Doctors of government hospitals in the state on Sunday said that they will go on a strike from December 13 if their demands regarding stopping direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) and hiring of specialist doctors, among others, are not met.

Over 1,000 doctors from across the state, under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association, held a meeting in this regard on Sunday in Karnal and later submitted a memorandum to the chief minister.

The doctors said that if the long pending demands are not met then out patient departments of all government hospitals in the state will be closed for the whole day on December 13, and emergency and postmortem services will also be shut from December 14 onwards.

“Doctors are being forced to go on a path of agitation. On November 9, doctors wore black badges and on November 12 there was a token pen down for two hours throughout the state. It is unanimously decided that our above mentioned issues should be resolved within one week, otherwise doctors will be forced to close OPD services on December 13 and to stop all services, including emergency and post mortem, from December 14 till our demands are met,” states the memorandum submitted to the chief minister.

Dr MP Singh, vice-president of HCMS Association said, “We have been demanding the state government to stop direct recruitment of SMOs for months now. Due to direct recruitment, promotions of many officers in the department get affected. Also, there is an acute shortage of specialists in HCMS. Nearly one third of the specialists are working in cadres against the required strength. We have submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through his officer on special duty (OSD).”

A senior official in the state health department did not respond to messages sent by HT.