Govt medical colleges, hospitals to appoint biomedical engineers
PUNE The state government on Tuesday (February 23) issued orders to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Mumbai, to appoint a biomedical engineer at every government medical college and hospital dedicated to Covid services.
These biomedical engineers would be responsible to provide technical support in case of any mechanical or electrical problems with critical medical care equipment like ventilators, oxygen supply mechanisms and others. The engineer would also help in installation and other repair works.
This is the first time such a post is being created for medical colleges and the decision is being made amid a rise in Covid cases.
During the pandemic, the district administration rushed to purchase multiple critical care equipment which was not only expensive but crucial as many lives were dependent on them.
Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, said, “These equipment are critical as they save lives and a delay of minutes could be the difference between life and death. The biomedical engineer would be available dedicated to the hospital.”
“ Many times the machine is past the warranty period or even if it is within the period the manufacturer is unable to send their representative and so the engineer would be able to provide help within the required time,” he said.
To tackle the pandemic multiple equipment were purchased through the PM cares funds and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and no contract was made for repair and maintenance works for some machines.
For maintenance of these machines, a biomedical engineer would be appointed on a contractual basis for about 120 days. The engineer would be responsible to ensure that the facilities run smoothly like ventilator and oxygen supply and that they are serviced properly. The engineer would inspect the machines daily and update the head of the concerned department.
