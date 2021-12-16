Grap violation: Gurugram civic body collected only 38% of total fine amount

In the two months since the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) was implemented in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued penalties worth ₹29.15 lakh for Grap violations but managed to recover just ₹10.91 lakh, or around 38% of the total fine amount, shows the data obtained from the civic body.

Between October 15 and December 14, the MCG issued 281 fines for Grap violations of which penalties have been recovered from only 106 violators, the data reveals.

The MCG officials admitted that low recoveries are a cause of concern and they are working on ways to tackle the issue.

“We have taken cognisance of low recovery of Grap challans. We are planning on either attaching the requisite fine to the property tax dues of the violator (building owner) or adding a clause that non-payment will lead to action against the violator by the Haryana environment court in Faridabad,” said Subhash Yadav, nodal officer of environment wing in MCG and the district forest officer.

As per the MCG data, the worst recovery in fines is for violations related to construction ban and construction and demolition (C&D) waste left in the open. During the last two months, the MCG issued 144 fines for C&D waste violation, of which penalties from 60 violators has so far been recovered. Recovery for construction violations is even worse with the MCG only recovering penalties from four of the 20 violators, a mere 20%.

After C&D waste violations, the highest number of fines were issued for uncovered vehicles which resulted in 52 people being penalised, shows the data.

“The main reason behind the low recovery in Grap fines is that it does not allow on-the-spot payment. After issuing a fine, a violator has to make the payment either online or visit the MCG office to do so. Unless they are working or living nearby, most violators do not make the payment and as a result recoveries tend to remain low,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

On November 23, deputy commissioner Yash Garg had pulled up several public bodies, including the MCG, for lack of anti-pollution activities and directed them to increase its enforcement against Grap violations as well as initiate measures to check localised air pollution.

The MCG has increased its water sprinkling activities by deploying 30 tractors and eight fire tenders for the task, each responsible for dispersing over 16,000 litres of treated water across 14km of roads in the city during an eight-hour window. The civic body is also using 13 mechanised sweeping machines to check dust pollution, the officials said.

Experts said that without proper enforcement, including recoveries, efforts to check air pollution will be futile.

“It has been almost a month since stubble burning season ended. However, pollution levels are still very poor across NCR. The prime reason for this is lack of enforcement on localised measures during the night. Pollution data shows a stark contrast between night and day figures,” said Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality expert.

Panwar said that the contrast in day and night time air quality index (AQI) levels indicated that Grap violations during the night are largely going unchecked. “Usually, there is no adverse change in weather pattern between night and day. The higher levels of AQI during the night indicate that localised air pollution violations as a major factor for the deteriorating air. Until night surveillance is done properly and fines are also recovered, violations will continue to go unchecked,” said Panwar.

Grap was approved by the Supreme Court in 2016 and was first implemented in 2017 to check high levels of air pollution across the National Capital Region. Each year it is introduced from October 15 onwards.