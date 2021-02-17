Grape festival to be held in Junnar from February 19 to 21

PUNE The state government’s tourism department will host a three-day grape festival in Junnar, one of the tourism destinations in Maharashtra from February 19 to 21.

The festival, according to officials, aims at placing Junnar grape yards as the most-sought-after tourist destination in the state and promote grape agro-tourism.

Junnar festival is part of 20 small festivals through February and March organised by tourism department which will be held across six regions of the state - Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Konkan and Amravati.

Supriya Karmarkar, deputy director, Pune region, said, “The tourists will be able to enjoy a special tour of farm-fresh grapes, consume and purchase beverages on the spot and witness the entire wine-making process at the festival.”

“We will have a variety of grapes and grape products such as raisins, black currents, grape juice among others. Tourists will also get an opportunity to purchase freshly-plucked grapes directly from the farm,” he said.

“It is an excellent way of helping the grape harvesters extend their reach while giving a chance for them to meet and exchange experience with tourists, experts and business enterprises. To get the first-hand experience of the festival, the participants must register can register till February 18. They can visit https://bit.ly/3tUCoQL and fill the form to participate,” she added.

Some of the key attractions of the festival will include local food and rural rides, heritage walks and enthralling cultural programs. Their itinerary will comprise visits to less explored places such as grape farm visit, Junnar heritage walk, winery visit, Naneghat, boating, Ozar Ganpati temple, Gibson statue, Lenyadri Ganpati Temple, Tamhane Museum, Amba- Ambika caves and Junnar weekly market.