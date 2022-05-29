Guest column | Camera rolls to reels: Photography through the ages

The word ‘photography’ conjures up images of smiling faces, beautiful landscapes, and much more. While recording videos have become much more common these days, stills have their charm, at least for me.

The 90s kids, the generation that I belong to, are often found mulling over the multiple changes it has witnessed, and I am no exception when it comes to photography.

I remember loading our Kodak cameras with rolls before heading out for special occasions, events and holidays. Each negative was precious as, unlike our smartphone cameras, the number of photographs one could click was limited. While being clicked, people would take care to strike the perfect pose with the perfect smile. One had to hope that one had not blinked or looked away at the crucial moment as one would get the developed photographs much later. The photographer had to ensure that nobody had been cut out of the frame.

From visiting the studio for a passport-sized photograph, be it for admission forms or job applications and the edited photograph for sending matrimonial matches, to the Gen Z and Alpha selfie outbreak, a lot has happened in between. From carefully flipping the leaves of my parents’ marriage album and admiring the greyscale yet graceful photographs, to getting bright colourful images with a single, slightly prolonged touch on my phone, we have come a long way. Filters, Snapchat, Photoshop and drones are all the rage these days.

My younger brother is to get married soon and the wedding preparations include a pre-wedding shoot. Thanks to technology the professional cameraman at the wedding will also be the master of ceremony at the engagement ceremony for multi-tasking is the in thing these days. I vividly remember school picnics and college farewell when my handy digital camera (highly outdated now) used to be in great demand. It was a gift from my elder brother who had moved to the US, and it was my prized possession. It has been so long since it got an outing that I would be hard-pressed to remember the drawer it is safely tucked away in.

With more techniques and facilities available to us, we have started documenting our lives more frequently. We even tend to look at live events through our mobile screens. This also reminds me of a photograph of an elderly lady enjoying an event without any gadget in hand, while people around them were holding up their fancy cameras and phones. The photo caption read: “She is the only one who really knows how to enjoy.”

The trend had crept up on me as well as I find myself becoming somewhat panicky when I am unable to capture a view or moment even though I do endorse the caption and make efforts to just be in that moment. I also panic when my gadgets’ memory becomes full and I have to delete videos and images to carve space for more!

While discussing my attire for the upcoming wedding and the ceremonies that will precede and follow the main event, colleagues and friends showed me their attires for different functions, and the latest fashion trends on their mobile screens.

I could not help but remember my elder brother’s wedding preparations around eighteen years ago when my friends had shared ideas by sketching dresses on a piece of paper. Who knows what we will see when my 10-year-old is as old! Far in the future, yes, but it certainly makes me wonder. In the meantime, let’s all say cheese!

(The writer is assistant professor, psychology, at Rajiv Gandhi Govt College, Ambala)