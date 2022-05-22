Gujarat CBI court rejects further remand of Surat shop-owner in IAS bribery case
AHMEDABAD: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sessions court in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening rejected a CBI application that sought 10 days of police remand for a Surat-based shop-owner, Rafiq Menon, who has been accused of shielding an Indian administrative service (IAS) officer in a bribery case. His counsel argued that IAS officer K Rajesh, who is the main accused in the case, has not been arrested so far.
“After being granted a day’s remand for Menon, CBI sought further remand to confront him with the main accused Rajesh. We argued that the main accused in the case Rajesh has so far not been arrested. The court denied further remand for Menon and has sent him to judicial custody,” said advocate Aftab Ansari, who appeared on behalf of Menon.
The cops arrested Menon on May 20 from his shop in Surat owing to his alleged involvement in the case.
CBI on Friday had held searches at the residence of Rajesh and other premises in connection with the corruption allegations against him.
A 2011-batch IAS officer, Rajesh presently serves as the joint secretary in the General Administration Department of the Gujarat government in Gandhinagar. It is alleged that while he was the collector of Surendranagar district, he accepted bribes from one Mathurbhai Sakaria for issuance of gun license. The bureaucrat had allegedly received ₹3 lakh cash in person and got ₹98,000 deposited in the bank account of M/s Jeans Corner, Surat. Menon is the proprietor of M/s Jeans Corner and he had produced forged invoices in the name of Sakaria to CBI whereas the said invoices were originally in the name of Shri Paresh Bhai, Praful Bhai and ‘SIR’, CBI said in its application.
CBI said that the case is related to corruption at high level which requires detailed interrogation of the accused to understand and investigate the various facets of the crime.
The bureaucrat was transferred from the Home Department after a complaint of corruption was lodged against him in the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
-
Heatwave conditions cause huge loss of mango crops in Bihar
Scientists from the Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour, said that things has not been in favour of the mango crop since its flowering time in March this year. Adding woe to the injuries have been the red-banded mango caterpillars which affected the fruits in their initial stage and continue to damage the crops, causing pre-mature falling of mangoes. This is the first time that mango farmers have experienced the impact of climate change, research wing, associate director, Mohammad Feza Ahmad, Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour added.
-
8,640 bottles of banned cough syrup seized by anti-drugs agency in Thane
Two people were arrested as the anti-drugs agency- the Narcotics Control Bureau - on Saturday seized over 8,640 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine, a banned drug, in Maharashtra's Thane. Acting on inputs, two persons along with one pickup vehicle and a two-wheeler were intercepted by the Narcotics body on the Agra-Mumbai highway, after which 60 boxes containing 864 Kilos of cough syrup bottles were recovered.
-
‘Won’t stop…’: Punjab CM flags off cycle rally against drug menace in state
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday flagged off a bicycle rally in Sangrur district of the state as part of campaign against drug menace. “Bicycle rally against drugs in Sangrur on slogan 'Fight Against Drugs, Play And Read' in every house in Punjab. More than 15,000 youth joined the rally ... it gives us courage. Your government will not stop till drugs are eradicated,” the chief minister tweeted in Punjabi.
-
Shutdown in parts of Srinagar on Hurriyat’s call
A partial shutdown was observed in parts of Srinagar on Saturday on the call of separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the death anniversaries of his father Molvi Mohammad Farooq and senior Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone. Another local said commercial activities were also suspended in Khanyar, Fatah Kadal, Habba Kadal and Bohri Kadal areas.
-
Four IPS officers reshuffled in HP
Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday reshuffled four Indian Police Services officers. A 2003-batch IPS officer, PD Prasad, has been posted as inspector general of southern range in superannuation of Himanshu Mishra. Rameshwar Singh Thakur, IG, state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, has been posted as the IG CID (intelligence). HP principal secretary, health, Subashish Panda said allied health professionals play an important role and the state government would be soon implementing the same.
