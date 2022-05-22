Home / Cities / Others / Gujarat CBI court rejects further remand of Surat shop-owner in IAS bribery case
Gujarat CBI court rejects further remand of Surat shop-owner in IAS bribery case

The Surat-based shop-owner has been accused of shielding an IAS officer in a bribery case. His counsel argued that the IAS officer, who is the main accused in the case, has not been arrested so far.
CBI on Friday held searches at the residence of IAS officer K Rajesh and other premises in connection with the corruption allegations against him. (Representational Image)
Published on May 22, 2022 12:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AHMEDABAD: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sessions court in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening rejected a CBI application that sought 10 days of police remand for a Surat-based shop-owner, Rafiq Menon, who has been accused of shielding an Indian administrative service (IAS) officer in a bribery case. His counsel argued that IAS officer K Rajesh, who is the main accused in the case, has not been arrested so far.

“After being granted a day’s remand for Menon, CBI sought further remand to confront him with the main accused Rajesh. We argued that the main accused in the case Rajesh has so far not been arrested. The court denied further remand for Menon and has sent him to judicial custody,” said advocate Aftab Ansari, who appeared on behalf of Menon.

The cops arrested Menon on May 20 from his shop in Surat owing to his alleged involvement in the case.

CBI on Friday had held searches at the residence of Rajesh and other premises in connection with the corruption allegations against him.

A 2011-batch IAS officer, Rajesh presently serves as the joint secretary in the General Administration Department of the Gujarat government in Gandhinagar. It is alleged that while he was the collector of Surendranagar district, he accepted bribes from one Mathurbhai Sakaria for issuance of gun license. The bureaucrat had allegedly received 3 lakh cash in person and got 98,000 deposited in the bank account of M/s Jeans Corner, Surat. Menon is the proprietor of M/s Jeans Corner and he had produced forged invoices in the name of Sakaria to CBI whereas the said invoices were originally in the name of Shri Paresh Bhai, Praful Bhai and ‘SIR’, CBI said in its application.

CBI said that the case is related to corruption at high level which requires detailed interrogation of the accused to understand and investigate the various facets of the crime.

The bureaucrat was transferred from the Home Department after a complaint of corruption was lodged against him in the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

