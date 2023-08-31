Manipur: Kuki body calls for shutdown in Churachandpur after fresh violence kills 4

Two persons, who were injured during the gunfight in separate incidents in Manipur on Tuesday, have succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll in the violence-hit state to 159, officials said on Thursday.

Ethnic violence since May 3 has claimed over 160 lives in Manipur (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Two persons sustained splinter injuries in the gunfight on Wednesday. One of them died on Wednesday night while he was being taken to Aizawl in Mizoram for treatment while another died on Thursday morning,” Churachandpur superintendent of police (SP) Karthik Malladi said.

The deceased have been identified as LS Mangboi Lhungdim (42), and Hemkholun Guite (36), both Kukis. While Lhunglim was a prominent lyricist, Guite was a village defence volunteer. While Lhunglim was a prominent lyricist, Guite was a village defence volunteer.

“We have reports of two deaths in gunfights in our district on Thursday. One person had died on Tuesday in Bishnupur. With the fresh deaths, the total number of those killed since Tuesday have gone up to three in our district,” said Lourenbam Bikram, deputy commissioner of Bishnupur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the recent deaths, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an umbrella body of Kuki groups has imposed an emergency shutdown in the district.

“Lonphai, Khousabung, Kangvai and Sugnu areas are under attack. ITLF calls for an emergency shutdown with immediate effect in Lamka (Churachandpur) district. Emergency services like medical, police, water, electricity, and press are exempted,” read a statement issued by ITLF on Thursday.

The “emergency shutdown” were clamped after reports of two deaths in fresh violence in the Churachandpur district. In its release, the tribal body alleged that the Lonphai, Khousabung, Kangvai and Sugnu areas are under attack from Meitei militants.

Several areas on the border of Churachandpur and neighbouring Bishnupur district, which is Meitei-dominated, have been witnessing intermittent gunfights since Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since Tuesday morning, there have been several incidents of gunfights in both districts, especially in the border areas”, police said.

On Tuesday, at least two persons were killed and seven sustained injuries. Police said there was a lull in shooting for a few hours on Wednesday evening, but it resumed later in the night.

“Despite the deployment of state police and central security personnel, intermittent gunfights have been taking place in several border areas. Efforts are underway to control the situation,” Malladi said.

The fresh violence comes days after three persons were killed in the Thawai Kuki village in Ukhrul on August 18.

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic clashes between Meitei, which are dominant in Imphal Valley, and tribal Kuki communities, which are in majority in neighbouring hill districts, since May 3. The clashes have claimed 159 people till date and displaced around 50,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The central forces are posted in the buffer zones or areas adjoining the foothills to ensure that armed people from both the Kukis and Meitei sides do not cross them to launch attacks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON