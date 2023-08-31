News / Cities / Others / Manipur: Kuki body calls for shutdown in Churachandpur after fresh violence kills 4

Manipur: Kuki body calls for shutdown in Churachandpur after fresh violence kills 4

ByUtpal Parashar
Aug 31, 2023 08:22 PM IST

Since Tuesday morning, there have been several incidents of gunfights in both districts, especially in the border areas, police said

Two persons, who were injured during the gunfight in separate incidents in Manipur on Tuesday, have succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll in the violence-hit state to 159, officials said on Thursday.

Ethnic violence since May 3 has claimed over 160 lives in Manipur (File Photo)
Ethnic violence since May 3 has claimed over 160 lives in Manipur (File Photo)

“Two persons sustained splinter injuries in the gunfight on Wednesday. One of them died on Wednesday night while he was being taken to Aizawl in Mizoram for treatment while another died on Thursday morning,” Churachandpur superintendent of police (SP) Karthik Malladi said.

The deceased have been identified as LS Mangboi Lhungdim (42), and Hemkholun Guite (36), both Kukis. While Lhunglim was a prominent lyricist, Guite was a village defence volunteer. While Lhunglim was a prominent lyricist, Guite was a village defence volunteer.

“We have reports of two deaths in gunfights in our district on Thursday. One person had died on Tuesday in Bishnupur. With the fresh deaths, the total number of those killed since Tuesday have gone up to three in our district,” said Lourenbam Bikram, deputy commissioner of Bishnupur.

Following the recent deaths, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an umbrella body of Kuki groups has imposed an emergency shutdown in the district.

“Lonphai, Khousabung, Kangvai and Sugnu areas are under attack. ITLF calls for an emergency shutdown with immediate effect in Lamka (Churachandpur) district. Emergency services like medical, police, water, electricity, and press are exempted,” read a statement issued by ITLF on Thursday.

The “emergency shutdown” were clamped after reports of two deaths in fresh violence in the Churachandpur district. In its release, the tribal body alleged that the Lonphai, Khousabung, Kangvai and Sugnu areas are under attack from Meitei militants.

Several areas on the border of Churachandpur and neighbouring Bishnupur district, which is Meitei-dominated, have been witnessing intermittent gunfights since Tuesday.

“Since Tuesday morning, there have been several incidents of gunfights in both districts, especially in the border areas”, police said.

On Tuesday, at least two persons were killed and seven sustained injuries. Police said there was a lull in shooting for a few hours on Wednesday evening, but it resumed later in the night.

“Despite the deployment of state police and central security personnel, intermittent gunfights have been taking place in several border areas. Efforts are underway to control the situation,” Malladi said.

The fresh violence comes days after three persons were killed in the Thawai Kuki village in Ukhrul on August 18.

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic clashes between Meitei, which are dominant in Imphal Valley, and tribal Kuki communities, which are in majority in neighbouring hill districts, since May 3. The clashes have claimed 159 people till date and displaced around 50,000.

The central forces are posted in the buffer zones or areas adjoining the foothills to ensure that armed people from both the Kukis and Meitei sides do not cross them to launch attacks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out