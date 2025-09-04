Gunfire during farewell party: Bareilly GRP Station inspector, cop hurt, 4 policemen suspended

A farewell party at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station, Bareilly Junction, turned chaotic after gunfire on the police premises left an inspector and a constable injured. The incident, initially concealed by station staff, later came to light through prisoners who witnessed it. Investigation team reached GRP station, Bareilly, on Thursday (HT Photo)

According to a GRP official, the incident took place on Tuesday night during a farewell organised for a sub-inspector and a constable who had been transferred from the station. Inspector Parvez Ali, along with other officers and constables, was present at the party. During the gathering, Inspector Ali began showing constables how to load and unload a pistol. In the process, his firearm went off, with the bullet grazing a constable near his ear.

Shortly after, another constable attempted to handle a pistol, which also discharged accidentally. This bullet struck Inspector Ali near his nose. Panic broke out inside the police station as both the inspector and the constable collapsed, bleeding.

They were rushed to the hospital on a motorcycle but fell during transit, adding to their injuries. Despite this, officers withheld the fact that a gun had been fired inside the station.

The incident remained under wraps for two days until it was revealed by three accused men who had been in the lockup at the time. Police reportedly released the prisoners after the gunfire, but once outside, they disclosed details of the shooting to others, eventually reaching senior GRP officials.

Acting SP GRP of Moradabad Division, Rohit Mishra, took immediate cognizance once the matter surfaced. Terming it a case of gross negligence and indiscipline, he suspended four policemen, including Inspector Parvez Ali and constables Chhotu, Manoj, and Monu. “The inquiry has been assigned to CO GRP Anil Kumar Verma. The exact reasons behind the incident are yet to be ascertained,” officer said.