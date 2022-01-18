Gurugram: 10 duped in week after placing ads for renting flats

At least 10 people have been allegedly duped in the last one week in Gurugram after they placed advertisements for renting out their apartments in different areas through real estate websites, police said on Monday.

The cyber fraudsters are using a new modus operandi where they, posing as army officers, contact the victims after taking their details from the real estate websites where the victims had placed advertisements for renting, police said, adding that over 35 similar complaints have been received since December 20 last year.

“The suspects say that they are posted in the army cantonment and have been shifted to Delhi. They need to take house on rent in Gurugram as their wives are teachers in private schools. To build trust, they even share their Aadhaar card, PAN card and fake army ID card,” said KK Rao, commissioner of police.

Rao said that the victims trusted defence personnel and followed their instructions and lost money.

“To give token money, the suspects ask the victims to share UPI (unified payments interface) details to transfer the amount. To gain confidence, they first credit some money and ask them to scan a QR code for a money transfer. When the victims say that they are aware that the QR code is used to debit money from the account, they explain that the Army has got a different method where the money is sent using the code. The moment the victims scan the QR code, fraudulent transactions take place,” said Rao.

A fraud case was registered by Bavya Sharma (36) on Sunday at Cybercrime police station, said police.

Sharma, a resident of Sector 65, said that on December 25, she received a call from a man who introduced himself as an army officer. “He said he was being transferred from Ahmedabad to Delhi and had seen our property posted online for rent. He called us twice on the same day and later said that he has transferred some amount into my bank account,” she said.

Sharma further said that the suspect also sent copies of an army canteen ID card, PAN card and Aadhaar card which were later found out to be fake. “He initiated two transactions amounting to ₹25,000 each through my digital wallet linked with a bank account. He had details of my PAN card, Aadhaar card and a cancelled cheque of my bank account,” she said.

Police said the suspect also sent screenshots of money transferred by him to the victim’s account, which was actually never done.

Similarly, another family of Sushant Lok 2 was duped of over ₹3.5 lakh on December 28, followed by a DLF Phase 2 resident who was duped of ₹2 lakh on December 29, said police.

Rao said they have written to the banks to get details about the accounts to which the money was credited. “The suspects are using fake ID cards and collecting details of people who have placed ads on various online platforms for renting or selling their flats,” he said.

In some cases, the suspects even make video calls after asking real estate agents to connect to gain trust.

Police said they are conducting investigation and teams have been formed to arrest the gang members whose location is found to be in Uttar Pradesh and Nuh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON