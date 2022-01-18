Gurugram: 24 projects get nod in MCG’s finance and contract panel meeting

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) approved 24 developmental projects during a meeting held at the civic body’s Sector 34 office on Monday.

A release issued by the MCG stated that the approved projects included renovating nine parks in Sector 23, renovating green belts in Palam Vihar, and constructing a badminton court in Palam Vihar.

Of the 24 projects, estimates for 16 and tender allotment of eight projects were approved in the F&CC meeting.

The committee, consisting of councillors and senior MCG officials, approves civic projects costing between ₹1 crore and ₹3 crore. The projects that cost more than ₹3 crore are sent to the directorate of urban local bodies (DULB) for approval.

The estimates approved for 16 civic projects in the meeting included ₹1.49 crore for renovating nine parks in Sector 23, constructing a booster station at Shankar Vihar for ₹2.42 crore, constructing a dispensary in Sector 9 for ₹1.34 crore, constructing a road near Sector 9 Huda market for ₹1.76 crore, constructing 10-metre-wide road in Sector 46 for ₹2.23 crore, developing a multi-purpose hall at Arjun Nagar for ₹2.19 crore, constructing a badminton court in Palam Vihar for ₹2.33 crore and developing an indoor badminton court in Gandhi Nagar area for ₹2.35 crore.

Allotment of tenders for projects such as reconstructing various roads in Sector 9A area for ₹1 crore, a park in Sector 23A area for ₹2.38 crore, and renovating green belts in Palam Vihar area for ₹2.39 crore were approved in the meeting.

“The objective of the MCG is to provide better and accessible facilities to the citizens so that the standard of living is increased. With the development of various parks and green belts, not only will the green cover in the city increase, but air quality will also improve. With the development of facilities related to sports, players would get better amenities,” said mayor Madhu Azad, who chaired the meeting.